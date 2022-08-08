ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church

By Rosemary Montañez
 2 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police officials said one person was taken into custody during mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vista de Sol Drive.

According to officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, an altercation broke out between two people outside the church building outside of the sanctuary.

Police said a weapon was displayed.

The call came in as an aggravated assault around 11:30 a.m.

Diocese officials confirmed the no threats were made to church congregants and mass was not interrupted.

The Diocese continues to cooperate with the El Paso Police Department in their investigation.

