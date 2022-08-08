Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Gang initiation eyed in apparently random shooting of innocent teen on New York City street
Bideo shows a group of four -- two of them armed -- opening fire on the 17-year-old male victim, who runs across the street to get away but was struck in the leg.
Woman, 26, is found dead in the backseat of her car in trendy DUMBO neighborhood in New York City
A 26-year-old woman was found dead in the backseat of her car in the trendy Brooklyn neighborhood of DUMBO early Monday morning under mysterious circumstances. The woman was identified as Juliana Malave, of West 24th Street in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com on Tuesday. Early Monday morning, police...
Man attacks woman, 80, unprovoked aboard Manhattan subway train, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly punched an 80-year-old woman during an unprovoked attack aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said on Tuesday. The suspect hit the victim multiple times in her head, back and shoulder, causing her to fall to the floor of the northbound No. 6 train […]
Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
Woman says she was attacked, her dog fatally wounded in Prospect Park
NEW YORK -- A woman says she and her dog were attacked in a park in Brooklyn and days later, the dog died.She shared with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis how this changed her perspective on city safety."My world is shattered. My dog was my world," the woman named Jessica said on Tuesday.The devastated dog mom didn't want to face cameras as she described her unexpected last days with her beloved 2 1/2-year-old adopted pup, "Moose.""It's one thing when your dog dies when they're old and you can make peace with that, but he was not. We had so much more time,"...
Attempted murder suspect caught after escape from Bronx precinct
Police say a 23-year-old attempted murder suspect escaped out of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx on Monday.
Woman punches subway rider in the face, says ‘I hate Mexicans’ in Brooklyn attack: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman slugged a subway rider in the face in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said. She sat down next to the 41-year-old victim on a Q train at the Newkirk Avenue train station, then, without provocation, repeatedly punched the victim, officials said. The bruised victim, who also suffered a […]
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn
Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.
police1.com
NYPD cops get into shootout with gunmen who opened fire at house party
NEW YORK — Cops opened fire on four armed men during a wild gunfight that erupted at a Queens house party Friday night, leaving a 16-year-old boy and three men wounded. It was not immediately clear if the officers actually hit any of the victims, one of whom was in critical condition, police said.
Man accused of killing 8 people with truck in NYC terror attack will go to trial in October
Federal prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov carried out the attack five years ago to become a member of ISIS.
MISSING: NYPD search for missing 11-year-old girl last seen exiting Bronx building
The NYPD is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen exiting a Bronx building on Monday, according to authorities.
thevillagesun.com
Man, 58, hit from behind, mugged in West Village
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police said a 58-year-old man was punched in the back of the head and robbed one night last month in the West Village. According to cops, on Mon., July 11, around 9 p.m., a man socked the victim from behind in front of 320 W. 13th St., between W. Fourth and Hudson Streets, then removed his wallet and cell phone.
Video shows gunmen shooting teen on street in Queens
Video shows two gunmen opening fire on a 17 year old on 118th Avenue in Jamaica.
Attempted murder suspect back in custody after escaping from Bronx police station
An attempted murder suspect was back in custody Tuesday after he fled from a Bronx police station on Monday afternoon, police said.
NYPD search for car, driver after man, 71, struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
The NYPD is searching for a vehicle and the driver who left the scene of an accident after running down a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
At least 1 is dead after a violent weekend in Jersey City with multiple overnight shootings
It was a violent weekend in Jersey City with police responding to multiple shootings across the city.
