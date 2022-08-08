NEW YORK -- A woman says she and her dog were attacked in a park in Brooklyn and days later, the dog died.She shared with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis how this changed her perspective on city safety."My world is shattered. My dog was my world," the woman named Jessica said on Tuesday.The devastated dog mom didn't want to face cameras as she described her unexpected last days with her beloved 2 1/2-year-old adopted pup, "Moose.""It's one thing when your dog dies when they're old and you can make peace with that, but he was not. We had so much more time,"...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO