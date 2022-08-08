ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman says she was attacked, her dog fatally wounded in Prospect Park

NEW YORK -- A woman says she and her dog were attacked in a park in Brooklyn and days later, the dog died.She shared with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis how this changed her perspective on city safety."My world is shattered. My dog was my world," the woman named Jessica said on Tuesday.The devastated dog mom didn't want to face cameras as she described her unexpected last days with her beloved 2 1/2-year-old adopted pup, "Moose.""It's one thing when your dog dies when they're old and you can make peace with that, but he was not. We had so much more time,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Yankee Stadium#Nypd#City Police#Violent Crime#Ems#Lincoln Hospital#Surveillance#Crime Stoppers#Fox News Digital
police1.com

NYPD cops get into shootout with gunmen who opened fire at house party

NEW YORK — Cops opened fire on four armed men during a wild gunfight that erupted at a Queens house party Friday night, leaving a 16-year-old boy and three men wounded. It was not immediately clear if the officers actually hit any of the victims, one of whom was in critical condition, police said.
QUEENS, NY
thevillagesun.com

Man, 58, hit from behind, mugged in West Village

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police said a 58-year-old man was punched in the back of the head and robbed one night last month in the West Village. According to cops, on Mon., July 11, around 9 p.m., a man socked the victim from behind in front of 320 W. 13th St., between W. Fourth and Hudson Streets, then removed his wallet and cell phone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
