WREG

Suspect wanted after shots fired outside Parkway Village motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after shots were fired outside of a motel in Parkway Village last week. Police say a black Cadillac CTS with black wheels pulled into the parking lot of the Home 1 Extended Stay motel on American Way and began firing shots. The suspect reportedly dropped […]
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder

SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)
actionnews5.com

2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
Crime & Safety
WREG

MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
WREG

One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
actionnews5.com

Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
B.b. King
localmemphis.com

Motel 6 shooting leaves one dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they responded to a call related to a shooting Monday night. One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene at Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road, according to Memphis police. Police also said that three men drove off in...
WREG

Teen injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One […]
actionnews5.com

FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Police Dept#Beale Street#Violent Crime#Mpd
WATE

Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer. “One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie. […]
WREG

Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
WREG

Teen allegedly runs into MPD squad car, injures officer in stolen Mercedes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he ran into an MPD squad car and injured an officer Monday. Police said 19-year-old Issac Wells carjacked a man’s Mercedes-Benz inside the Lamar Crossing Apartments. The victim told police several other men were also involved. According to police, the men were armed with […]
