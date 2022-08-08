Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
Woman detained after man shot multiple times in Fox Meadows, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police detained a woman for questioning following a shooting in Fox Meadows Tuesday evening. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a shooting in the 5900 block of Hazards Cove just after 6:30 p.m. A man had been shot multiple times, police said....
Suspect wanted after shots fired outside Parkway Village motel
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after shots were fired outside of a motel in Parkway Village last week. Police say a black Cadillac CTS with black wheels pulled into the parking lot of the Home 1 Extended Stay motel on American Way and began firing shots. The suspect reportedly dropped […]
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder
SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)
actionnews5.com
2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Monday night, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Monday night in Memphis. Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to Millbranch and Crimson around 8:30 p.m. They found two male victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to Regional One in...
MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
actionnews5.com
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
RELATED PEOPLE
localmemphis.com
Motel 6 shooting leaves one dead, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they responded to a call related to a shooting Monday night. One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene at Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road, according to Memphis police. Police also said that three men drove off in...
Teen injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One […]
17-year-old girl in critical condition after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Simpson Ave at 1:21 a.m. MPD said she was transported to LeBonheur. MPD said no one is in custody, but they...
actionnews5.com
FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man drowns in Germantown drainage ditch, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after drowning in a drainage ditch in Germantown, according to Germantown Police. Police said they were called out to Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. When police and fire officials made it out there, they said they found a...
Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer. “One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie. […]
Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
Teen dies after drowning reported at Parkway Village apartments, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after drowning early Tuesday morning at a pool in Parkway Village. Memphis Fire officials responded to a report of a drowning at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive at 6:10 a.m. The person was pronounced dead, MFD...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dead after overnight shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. White Station Road for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Teen allegedly runs into MPD squad car, injures officer in stolen Mercedes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he ran into an MPD squad car and injured an officer Monday. Police said 19-year-old Issac Wells carjacked a man’s Mercedes-Benz inside the Lamar Crossing Apartments. The victim told police several other men were also involved. According to police, the men were armed with […]
Man allegedly carjacked vehicle, led police on chase while owner clung to window
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle with the owner inside. On Aug. 6, a Memphis Police officer responded to a carjacking at Quince Road/Mt. Moriah Road around 12:15 a.m. The officer was en route to a call on Getwell Road when they saw...
MPD officer pinned between vehicles during traffic stop; suspect on the run, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is on the run after reportedly pinning a Memphis Police between two cars during a traffic stop. Officers initiated a traffic stop on an Infiniti in the 1500 block of Kirby at 2:04 a.m. According to MPD, as officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
Comments / 0