Car repossessions are surging — a troubling sign for the used car market
There's a troubling situation spreading among car owners that could portend an implosion of the used car industry, according to a new report. Repossessions of vehicles are surging, and have even doubled among so-called "prime" borrowers, or people with good to excellent credit scores who are considered the least likely to default on their lows, Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, told CBS News.
electrek.co
Average electric car price hit $66,000 in the US, but that’s not the whole story
The average electric car price in the United States hit $66,000 last month – a more than 13% increase year over year. That’s a bit disappointing since the promise has been that EV prices would come down, but this price increase isn’t the whole story. One of...
CARS・
The oil market is set to tighten rapidly as winter approaches and prices are still on track to top $120 a barrel, energy expert says
Despite the recent dip in oil prices, the market will tighten up as winter approaches, Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen said. US releases from the SPR are due to stop, demand from China will grow as lockdowns ease, and the EU's partial ban on Russian oil will take effect. Sen still...
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Carscoops
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
teslarati.com
Ford agrees to $91 million deal for India plant with Tata Motors
Ford will sell its vehicle production plant in India to Tata Motors, the companies confirmed in statements earlier this weekend. Ford said it plans to focus on vehicle production in the United States, where it has been ramping several new all-electric models in the company’s push to electrification. The...
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FedEx unit to test Ford's electric vans for parcel delivery
Aug 9 (Reuters) - FedEx Office will pilot Ford Motor Co's (F.N) electric vans to pickup and deliver parcels in some regions, the unit of FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Tuesday, as part of the delivery giant's move to cut its fleet's tailpipe emissions.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday.
biztoc.com
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
Autoblog
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets
WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
CNBC
Workhorse Group shares fall sharply after company cuts 2022 electric vehicle delivery guidance
Workhorse now expects to deliver between 150 and 250 of its electric commercial vehicles this year, fewer than its previous forecast. But it said it remains on track to begin production of its GreenPower-based vans this year. It also said it plans to launch its new platform in the third...
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
Kohl's Looks to Outpace Surge in Same Day Delivery With Expanded Self-Pickup
It’s never too early for the holiday shopping music to start with a possible recession in the air, so Kohl’s is joining the fray of in-store pickup innovation with a new service of its own as mammoth competitors Amazon and Walmart slug it out over the same turf.
insideevs.com
UK New Car Sales Are Down, But Electric Cars Continue To Increase
UK new car registrations fell by nine percent last month as supply issues continue to hit the industry hard, according to new figures released this week. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed a total of 112,162 new cars hit the road during the month of July.
CARS・
