Virginia State

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Watching flood risk Wednesday

No big change this morning with a mild morning along with some areas of patchy fog. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop sooner in the afternoon with scattered heavy downpours likely. Given the flood risk, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Kentucky and Southwest Virginia through tonight. Tri-Cities is not under a watch, but we still could see some isolated flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
wjhl.com

Scattered showers this evening, clouds clearing later

Flood advisories for Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have been extended until 10 p.m. tonight. Some storms are rolling through tonight and could lead to locally heavy downpours. More rain is on the way tomorrow. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late...
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Virginia State
wjhl.com

Why only one US state celebrates Victory Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Monday is Rhode Island’s 74th annual Victory Day, continuing the state’s custom of being the only place in America that honors the end of World War II with a legal holiday. While the actual event that Victory Day commemorates happened on Aug. 14...
POLITICS

