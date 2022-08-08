Read full article on original website
Related
San Benito announces sandbag distribution
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
riograndeguardian.com
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
riograndeguardian.com
Villalobos: Exciting day for RGV as Anzalduas Bridge gets closer to carrying fully loaded trucks
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos thought the occasion so special he asked that an official photo be taken of the Anzalduas International Bridge Board members. The board comprises elected officials and staff from the cities of McAllen, Mission, and Granjeno. The reason the occasion was special, Villalobos...
Wiredpr News
Nexus Real Estate Expanding Rapidly in Brownsville TX
Website Updated with Newest Listings and Houses for Sale in Brownsville TX. Nexus Real Estate, leading Realty from Brownsville, TX, are pleased to share that they are rapidly expanding their footprint in the city. The website is currently updated with the newest listings and houses for sale in Brownsville, TX. It was in 2007 that Nexus Real Estate partnered with a national franchise and became the largest Realtors in Brownsville. And in the same year, the company ranked first in sales, and in 2008 Nexus Real Estate became a 100% family-owned and operated company. The staff consists of over 40 licensed bilingual real estate agents who receive extensive training every year. This training keeps them abreast of the industry’s changing economics and latest news. The agents are professional, knowledgeable and strive to help their clients fulfill their dreams of buying a dream home within their budget.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release. The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and […]
Agua SUD enters Stage 2 water restrictions
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Agua Special Utility District announced the implementation of the Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan starting on July 29, 2022. The district’s website said customers are required to follow the Mandatory Water Use Restrictions to increase conservation efforts due to drought conditions in the State of Texas. This restriction, said Agua […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Leadership Mid-Valley Accepting Applications
Leadership Mid-Valley is now accepting applications for its Class of XVII to begin in October. The eight-month program seeks to bring together rising professionals with a passion and willingness to use and improve their leadership skills to enrich the quality of life in Weslaco and across the Mid-Valley. Leadership Mid-Valley...
South Texas Health System announces new patient tower
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning, South Texas Health System Edinburg announced their new patient tower is officially open and accepting patients. The hospital addition allows paramedics and community easier access into the ER from Trenton and Sugar Road. Additionally, STHS Edinburg relocated its radiology department to the new patient tower. The department upgraded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
Mercedes hosts fifth annual back to school event
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes, its first responders and local establishments are collaborating to host the city’s fifth annual Back To School Community and Wellness Expo. The community event is free admission and open to the public. It will feature one-on-one health screenings with physical trainers and doctors on site, arts and […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Mission IT Job Fair Takes Place Aug. 11
The Mission Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Solutions and CyberMission host an Information Technology job fair on Aug. 11. The job fair is open to anyone with an interest in securing a job in the IT field. From 2-5 p.m. at the Center for Education and Economic Development, nearly a dozen...
utrgvrider.com
Water rate amendment approved
The Brownsville City Commission approved the first hearing to amend water and sewer rate changes to El Jardin Water Supply Corporation. “The [Brownsville Public Utilities Board] is requesting the city commission to amend section 102-114 subsection b of the court ordinances to adopt new rates for El Jardin Water Supply Corporation,” Chief Financial Officer at BPUB Miguel A. Perez said during Tuesday’s meeting. “The updated rates for El Jardin Water Supply Corporation incorporate the same water rate increases that were previously approved by the city commission.”
North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
IDEA Public Schools to launch THRIVE center this school year
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools aim to start the 2022-23 academic year with the opening of its THRIVE training center. With the school year beginning Monday, IDEA is kicking off its Teaching and Harnessing Real-World Independent and Vocational Excellence or THRIVE training center at the IDEA Toros College Preparatory. The IDEA Toros College Preparatory […]
borderreport.com
95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release.
Comments / 1