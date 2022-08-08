ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
