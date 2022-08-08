Read full article on original website
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
Kelly Ripa Jokingly Points Out the Flaw in Husband Mark Consuelos' New Haircut
Mark Consuelos is ready for the summer heat. With temperatures reaching high 90s in New York City, Consuelos, 51, took matters into his own hands to make sure he was staying cool — he shaved all his hair off. Consuelos' wife, Kelly Ripa, 51, showed off his new 'do...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Shows Off Face Tattoo In New Prison Mug Shot As Fight Over Naomi’s Will Heats Up
Wynonna Judd’s 26-year-old drug-addled daughter Grace Kelley could be a free woman later this year if she convinces a parole board to release her — right as her mother gears up to battle her family over her late mother Naomi's $25 million fortune, Radar has learned. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grace remains incarcerated at the Tennessee prison facility, Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. “The prison houses female offenders with custody levels ranging from minimum to maximum.It currently houses one death row female offender,” the facility touts. In her latest mug shot from February 2022, Grace has a...
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock
Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?
It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos
Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
Where Is Jana Duggar? She Just Resurfaced on a Friend’s Instagram
Where has Jana Duggar been? She recently resurfaced on a friend's Instagram Stories after not posting much since Josh Duggar's trial.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
‘American Idol’ Makes Major Decision About Judges for Season 21
So, curious about the American Idol judging panel? Did ABC tweak the lineup? Or did producers keep it all status quo, thinking there’s no need to break up the band?. TV Line reported Thursday that all three judges, plus host Ryan Seacrest are coming back for the 21st season. That means you’ll get another heavy dose of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
