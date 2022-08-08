ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/10: The Will of the Owners, Jakeem Tragedy, and the Irrelevance of Truth

Way back in the distant past, when I was still learning this “webdork thing” that I do, I used to allow all sorts of off-topic articles to appear on the old BTNG site and even a year or so into the “Bernies Insiders” era. I tolerated writers crossing the line into politics and once, I wrote a completely off-topic piece a news item myself. This was decades ago. Hopefully, everyone has forgotten it. I haven’t, but, well, this is my gig, so these things are filed away in my memory.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Flagship Video: Latest practice intel from Longhorns' fall camp

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
AUSTIN, TX
