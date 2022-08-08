ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 99

Love muffin
2d ago

Alec Baldwin sent her thoughts and prayers. He said he's sorry this tragedy "happened to her". As if she's innocent of causing this. These Hollywood elites make me sick. It's dangerous being anywhere near them.

Reply(12)
55
Hazel✌
1d ago

the woman who's house this alcoholic drug addict ran into at 90mph is lucky to be alive...the dogs too. no sympathy for her. THIS is ANOTHER wake up call for her.

Reply
49
Janet S
2d ago

anne is lucky to be alive. . .the innocent people in the house she hit, are lucky to be alive. The children who play on the streets that sweet anne blew through. . .are lucky to be alive. . . . .

Reply
45
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Tragic Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone To Be Hurt’

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, has finally reacted to Anne Heche‘s shocking car crash that left her in a coma in the hospital with severe burns. The former talk show host, who dated the actress from 1997 until 2000, responded to questions as she was out in Santa Barbara, California, with a friend on Monday, August 8. When asked about how her former girlfriend was doing, Ellen responded only briefly. “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH Drunken Crash

Anne Heche hasn't woken up and is still in critical condition as a new video shows her barreling down an alley before she plowed into a home, catching herself and the property on fire. The Six Days Seven Nights actress, 53, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after the fiery crash, where she continues to fight for her life. Radar can confirm she is in critical condition and needs surgery for her injuries. Cops Obtain Warrant For Anne Heche Blood Test After Fiery Crash “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” her spokesperson told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Heche
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
JUPITER, FL
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
RadarOnline

Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed

The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
CELEBRITIES
People

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy