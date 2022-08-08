Read full article on original website
Love muffin
2d ago
Alec Baldwin sent her thoughts and prayers. He said he's sorry this tragedy "happened to her". As if she's innocent of causing this. These Hollywood elites make me sick. It's dangerous being anywhere near them.
Hazel✌
1d ago
the woman who's house this alcoholic drug addict ran into at 90mph is lucky to be alive...the dogs too. no sympathy for her. THIS is ANOTHER wake up call for her.
Janet S
2d ago
anne is lucky to be alive. . .the innocent people in the house she hit, are lucky to be alive. The children who play on the streets that sweet anne blew through. . .are lucky to be alive. . . . .
Ellen DeGeneres, 64, has finally reacted to Anne Heche‘s shocking car crash that left her in a coma in the hospital with severe burns. The former talk show host, who dated the actress from 1997 until 2000, responded to questions as she was out in Santa Barbara, California, with a friend on Monday, August 8. When asked about how her former girlfriend was doing, Ellen responded only briefly. “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”
