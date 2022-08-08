JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The New Orleans Boosters defeated Johnstown (Paul Carpenter) 5-1 Saturday to claim the 2022 All-American Amateur Baseball Association National Championship. Cade Pregeant led off the game with a single, stole second, and advanced on a single by Brady Faust before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Christian Westcott for the game’s first run. Pregeant singled to lead off the third inning, stole second, and advanced on a groundout by Brady Faust, and scored on a groundout by Christian Westcott to give New Orleans a 2-0 lead. In the fourth, Johnstown’s Christian Zilli homered to cut the lead in half. Johnstown threatened in the sixth but was retired by two strikeouts and again in the seventh before a diving catch by Logan O’Neill in deep right field prevented a tied game.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO