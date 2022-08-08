Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana Boardwalk sold to Texas-based Routh Group
Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as they will collaborate...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
kalb.com
Many’s Tackett Curtis named to MaxPreps Preseason All-American Team
MANY, La. (KALB) - The anticipation and the accolades continue to grow for Many’s Tackett Curtis ahead of his senior season. MaxPreps named him to the 2022 Preseason All-American Second Team as a linebacker. The USC commit will line up on both sides of the ball this season for the Tigers as he looks to lead them to their fourth straight state championship game appearance.
myneworleans.com
Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story
This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
KTBS
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
kalb.com
Grambling State University welcomes new head volleyball coach
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University has a new head volleyball coach for the Lady Tigers. Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, welcomed Coach Paige Phillips on Tuesday, Aug. 9. “We are very excited to welcome Paige Phillips to Grambling State University and to be our next...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NOLA.com
Artificial turf works nears completion at St. Tammany Parish high schools
Covington High School football coach Greg Salter smiled ear to ear when the Lions held their spring game on the new artificial turf at Jack Salter Stadium in May. It was the end of a long road trip, as the Lions didn't play a home game in 2021 due to delays installing the turf.
What Are the Top Specialty License Plates in Louisiana?
Louisiana has more than 200 specialty license plates you can get on your car. These can range from your military service, to your service organization to your high school or college. You have so many to choose from. How Do You Get a Specialty License Plate?. You do pay an...
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
WDSU
New Orleans Boosters win 2022 AAABA national championship, third consecutive title
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The New Orleans Boosters defeated Johnstown (Paul Carpenter) 5-1 Saturday to claim the 2022 All-American Amateur Baseball Association National Championship. Cade Pregeant led off the game with a single, stole second, and advanced on a single by Brady Faust before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Christian Westcott for the game’s first run. Pregeant singled to lead off the third inning, stole second, and advanced on a groundout by Brady Faust, and scored on a groundout by Christian Westcott to give New Orleans a 2-0 lead. In the fourth, Johnstown’s Christian Zilli homered to cut the lead in half. Johnstown threatened in the sixth but was retired by two strikeouts and again in the seventh before a diving catch by Logan O’Neill in deep right field prevented a tied game.
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Jena Giants
JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are coming off of a 10-2 season, which was one of the best they have had in the school’s history. In Class 3A they have been looked at as one of the best teams in the district, and respectfully so. Over the last two years, they have finished 4-0 in district play over.
kalb.com
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he plans to run for governor of Louisiana
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023. There have been rumors that Nungesser will run for governor, but they were not confirmed until today, Aug. 9, 2022, during his visit to Lake Providence. “I am planning on running,”...
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
