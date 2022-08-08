ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

bizmagsb.com

Louisiana Boardwalk sold to Texas-based Routh Group

Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as they will collaborate...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Many’s Tackett Curtis named to MaxPreps Preseason All-American Team

MANY, La. (KALB) - The anticipation and the accolades continue to grow for Many’s Tackett Curtis ahead of his senior season. MaxPreps named him to the 2022 Preseason All-American Second Team as a linebacker. The USC commit will line up on both sides of the ball this season for the Tigers as he looks to lead them to their fourth straight state championship game appearance.
MANY, LA
myneworleans.com

Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story

This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches, LA
Sports
KTBS

Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Grambling State University welcomes new head volleyball coach

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University has a new head volleyball coach for the Lady Tigers. Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, welcomed Coach Paige Phillips on Tuesday, Aug. 9. “We are very excited to welcome Paige Phillips to Grambling State University and to be our next...
GRAMBLING, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Boosters win 2022 AAABA national championship, third consecutive title

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The New Orleans Boosters defeated Johnstown (Paul Carpenter) 5-1 Saturday to claim the 2022 All-American Amateur Baseball Association National Championship. Cade Pregeant led off the game with a single, stole second, and advanced on a single by Brady Faust before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Christian Westcott for the game’s first run. Pregeant singled to lead off the third inning, stole second, and advanced on a groundout by Brady Faust, and scored on a groundout by Christian Westcott to give New Orleans a 2-0 lead. In the fourth, Johnstown’s Christian Zilli homered to cut the lead in half. Johnstown threatened in the sixth but was retired by two strikeouts and again in the seventh before a diving catch by Logan O’Neill in deep right field prevented a tied game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Jena Giants

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are coming off of a 10-2 season, which was one of the best they have had in the school’s history. In Class 3A they have been looked at as one of the best teams in the district, and respectfully so. Over the last two years, they have finished 4-0 in district play over.
JENA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man

Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Good news for Grambling

In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
GRAMBLING, LA

