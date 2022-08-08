ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. She says right now she’s only experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer says she is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
PAW PAW, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
UpNorthLive.com

A sunny week ahead for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The sun will shine Tuesday with just a few passing fair-weather clouds. A great day to celebrate National Book Lovers Day on the beach!. There will be light wind, mainly from the north 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures from 72 to 78 degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Sunny skies in the forecast for Wednesday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Plenty of sunshine Wednesday. There will be a few passing clouds, but much of the day will be sunny. Highs Wednesday in the 74 to 78 degree range in the eastern Upper Peninsula and in the 76 to 86 degree range across the northern Lower Peninsula.
ENVIRONMENT
Dana Nessel
Daire Rendon
Donald Trump
UpNorthLive.com

Perseid meteor shower will peak late week over Northern Michigan

Stargazers are gearing up for the annual perseid meteor shower which started in mid-July but the peak will be late this week into the early part of the weekend. The perseid meteor shower is noted around the same time every year and it is one of the brighter meteor showers of the year. In fact, at peak there can be anywhere from 60-100 meteors/hour for those watching from a dark place outside of the city.
ASTRONOMY

