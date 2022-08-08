Stargazers are gearing up for the annual perseid meteor shower which started in mid-July but the peak will be late this week into the early part of the weekend. The perseid meteor shower is noted around the same time every year and it is one of the brighter meteor showers of the year. In fact, at peak there can be anywhere from 60-100 meteors/hour for those watching from a dark place outside of the city.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO