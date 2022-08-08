Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. She says right now she’s only experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer says she is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me...
UpNorthLive.com
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
UpNorthLive.com
Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer says work to replace Benton Harbor lead service lines is ahead of schedule
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the project to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines is more than 80% complete, which is ahead of schedule. Whitmer made the announcement Sunday afternoon while visiting Pearl Street in Benton Harbor, where she talked with residents about the water crisis plaguing the city.
UpNorthLive.com
White Lake man arrested for operating under the influence, carrying concealed weapon
DETROIT, Mich. - A White Lake man has been arrested for an OWI and CCW after being stopped for not having a license plate. Authorities say the incident happened on 8 Mile Road and Meyers just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. New links: Motorcyclist dead after motorcycle...
UpNorthLive.com
5 injured, 4 in custody after Maryland carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit that led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast DC, according to D.C. police. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The 1600 block of Alabama...
UpNorthLive.com
A sunny week ahead for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The sun will shine Tuesday with just a few passing fair-weather clouds. A great day to celebrate National Book Lovers Day on the beach!. There will be light wind, mainly from the north 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures from 72 to 78 degrees...
UpNorthLive.com
Sunny skies in the forecast for Wednesday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Plenty of sunshine Wednesday. There will be a few passing clouds, but much of the day will be sunny. Highs Wednesday in the 74 to 78 degree range in the eastern Upper Peninsula and in the 76 to 86 degree range across the northern Lower Peninsula.
UpNorthLive.com
Perseid meteor shower will peak late week over Northern Michigan
Stargazers are gearing up for the annual perseid meteor shower which started in mid-July but the peak will be late this week into the early part of the weekend. The perseid meteor shower is noted around the same time every year and it is one of the brighter meteor showers of the year. In fact, at peak there can be anywhere from 60-100 meteors/hour for those watching from a dark place outside of the city.
