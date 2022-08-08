ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Hot Springs, AR
Government
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Water Systems#Raw Water#Chemicals#Urban Construction#Katv
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs

This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
arkadelphian.com

VIDEO: Arby’s sign comes down

This video shows the old Arby’s sign in Arkadelphia coming down in sections. A crew used a boom truck to hoist down the sign, which has become a bit of an iconic landmark in Arkadelphia because its original fabrication. The sign was removed to make way for the widening...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
fox16.com

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Arkansas to see cool and rainy weather!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It has been two weeks since Little Rock hit 100° and since then we’ve seen seasonable temperatures and periodic rain chances. Now, all signs are pointing toward even cooler temperatures and even more rainfall. The Climate Prediction Center makes an extended forecast that...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy