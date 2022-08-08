Read full article on original website
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
KATV
'Conway Connect': City of Conway awarded $24.647 million for greenway trail infrastructure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, The City of Conway was awarded $24.6 million from the United States Department of Transportation to construct the Connect Conway greenway trail. According to city officials, the money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. Organizers...
KATV
North Little Rock Electric pays Entergy Arkansas $350,000 to expand electrical services
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of North Little Rock (NLR) is expanding electrical services along Highway 70, east of the Amazon Distribution Center. Terry Hartwick, Mayor of North Little Rock, said NLR paid Entergy Arkansas, LLC $350,000 in late July for permission to sell electric services in Tulip Farm Lots 2, 3, and 4 located in Ward 2.
North Little Rock gas station dropped prices for 2 hours, drivers wait in lines for relief at the pump
Arkansans received relief at the gas pump after a local non-profit group partnered with Mobil Zone Mart on Maumelle Boulevard in NLR to lower the cost of a gallon of gas to $2.38.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
menastar.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hot Springs
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Hot Springs, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
kuaf.com
Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs
This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
Arkansas awarded $24.6M to modernize transportation
On August 11, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $24.6 million to Arkansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
Pulaski County Veteran Services to host free event for Veterans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans in the United States can lose thousands of dollars each month due to not accessing their benefits. In order to help Veterans learn more about their benefits, Pulaski County Veteran Sevices will be hosting a Veterans picnic. The event will be taking place on...
arkadelphian.com
VIDEO: Arby’s sign comes down
This video shows the old Arby’s sign in Arkadelphia coming down in sections. A crew used a boom truck to hoist down the sign, which has become a bit of an iconic landmark in Arkadelphia because its original fabrication. The sign was removed to make way for the widening...
fox16.com
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Arkansas to see cool and rainy weather!
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It has been two weeks since Little Rock hit 100° and since then we’ve seen seasonable temperatures and periodic rain chances. Now, all signs are pointing toward even cooler temperatures and even more rainfall. The Climate Prediction Center makes an extended forecast that...
Bulgogi Korean BBQ brings central Arkansas community together
CONWAY, Ark. — We've seen so many people raving about Bulgogi Korean BBQ. We've been receiving recommendations, so our very own Skot Covert and Tyler Cass just had to make the trip to Conway to check it out-- and let us just say that they weren’t disappointed!. If...
Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet
Five set for contributions to Arkansas outdoors.
All 6 bonds passed in Tuesday Little Rock vote
People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
