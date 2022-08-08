ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

2 children, 2 adults dead after suspected drunk driver crashes into golf cart in Texas

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRkj4_0h8YLmOc00

GALVESTON, Texas — A suspected drunk driver is facing four intoxication manslaughter charges after a three-vehicle accident left four people, including two children, dead in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash at about 11:35 p.m. local time and took Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, Texas, into custody, KTRK-TV reported.

Two other people remained in critical condition late Sunday, KHOU-TV reported.

According to KTRK, investigators said Espinoza was headed eastbound in a black Hyundai SUV, failed to stop and struck the northbound golf cart and a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling south.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene. Investigators said a woman and two juveniles in the golf cart were taken to an area hospital, where they later died, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

WACO, Texas — (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Righthander Kaiden Shelton of...
WACO, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
123K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy