Los Alamos Athletes Fill Podium At 4th Annual Team Trail Party Enduro Race At Pajarito Mountain

Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student Leader
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each Other
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct Investigation
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn Policy
Over 200 stranded on top of New Mexico mountains after storm cuts power to tram
Dozens of people were stuck on top of the Sandia Mountains for hours after taking the tramway Sunday night.
KRQE News 13
Mariachi Night at the Isotopes park honors Al Hurricane
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are honoring Al Hurricane on Friday, August 12. The event has been in planning for the last year years and will end the last “Mariachi Night” of the season. Al Hurricane Jr will play a pregame concert in the stadium,...
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
A dry river: Albuquerque’s ‘new hydrologic reality’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dry, cracked ground isn’t an unusual sight in Albuquerque. But in 2022, that sight has become a surprising reality for many, seeing entire portions of the Rio Grande without flowing water. National headlines read “Rio Grande runs dry” and point out that it’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years. “This […]
North Valley Little League All-Stars beat Colorado on Sunday, 15-13
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The North Valley Little League All-Stars notched their 2nd win at this years Junior League Southwest Regional Tournament at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. North Valley beat Colorado 15-13. Looking to make their way through the losers bracket after a loss on Saturday, North Valley will now move on to play […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Horse Exhibition Set For Aug. 20 At Brewer Arena
Come and strut your horsemanship at the Los Alamos County Horse Exhibition at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Brewer Arena. This event is for all riders to showcase their horse and equestrian talents in Western and English styles. Winners receive prizes such as: t-shirts, buckles, and ribbons. Registration deadline...
losalamosreporter.com
Irreplaceable Old Growth Trees And Golf Course Expansion Plans
When the area where the Los Alamos Golf Course is today was homesteaded over 100 years ago, the trees surrounding the farmed fields to the south were already about 100+ years old. These slow-growing evergreens cannot be justifiably replaced. Nature takes care of watering them and the native understory growth, not to mention their life-expectancy could be yet another couple of hundred years.
rrobserver.com
Slideshow and Video: NM Cruise 2022 Aug. 20
Cars, food, and summer fun. That is what New Mexico Motors has in store for the annual NM Cruise this year. Normally the event is held in Las Vegas, NM, but this year the event’s destination is Belen. The cruise itself will start at Cafe Bella Coffee in Rio Rancho and will make several stops on the way to Belen, where a car show and competition will be held for New Mexico’s finest vehicles.
restaurant-hospitality.com
How this Santa Fe chef moved from Bert’s Burger Bowl to a James Beard Best Chef Southwest
New Mexican chef Fernando Olea has been in the restaurant business since 1991, and over the years he has tweaked, played with and evolved his idea of what kind of food to serve. With Sazón, he's made a truly special place that's helped earn him the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Coin Club: Indian Head Cents
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 180 members the Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year and will be displayed at this year’s New Mexico State Fair. The club boasts a collection of Native American...
rrobserver.com
Hakes building Melon Ridge in Rio Rancho
Hakes Brothers is building a new residential community in Rio Rancho. Called Melon Ridge, the community consists of 155 home sites ranging from 1,366 square feet to 2,380 square feet. Prices start at $369,990, according to the announcement. It’s located off Melon Ridge Loop NE near the Lowe’s Home Improvement...
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s
Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
myitchytravelfeet.com
Outdoor Things to Do in Albuquerque NM
Are you looking for the best outdoor things to do in Albuquerque, New Mexico? There’s lots more to do beyond hot air ballon rides, one of the claims to Albuquerque’s fame. James Richardson shares his tips for outdoor activities in the city. Exploring Albuquerque is a good respite from your time driving the high road to Taos or other road trip adventures in the American Southwest.
corralescomment.com
Miles of Sandoval streams are now protected
The hard work of a coalition of over fifty Tribal leaders, business owners, water users, anglers and conservationists to preserve the rivers and streams of northern New Mexico has paid off. Sections totaling 125.9 miles of the Upper Pecos, Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Jemez River, San Antonio Creek and Redondo Creek just received the state’s highest water quality protections from the Water Quality Control Commission.
rrobserver.com
RRPD Arrest Records: July 7-21
Anjelika Parsons, 28, Albuquerque, was arrested for aggravated DUI and having no insurance near Unser Blvd and Southern Blvd. Calvin Sheeley, 18, Rio Rancho, was arrested for reckless driving, fleeing an officer, and speeding near NM 528 and Sabana Grande. Daniel Rogers, 37, Rio Rancho, was cited with battery, assault,...
losalamosreporter.com
Misconceptions Regarding Golf Course Improvements
I have read a number of letters and op-eds related to the golf course improvements. Many of these have created some misconceptions regarding the effort. Council appropriated CIP funds in 2017 to complete as many golf course deferred maintenance items as possible and address the driving range safety concern. So far these funds were used in 2020 to replace the old irrigation system and now $1.9M remain.
Santa Fe officer recognized for rescuing children from hot car
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle. When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood still waiting for storm drain to be fixed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a problem that has been affecting one Albuquerque area for years. Recent rains have triggered the problem in the community near Osuna and Vistal Del Norte. Jim Souter is the President of the Vista Del Norte Alliance and says when it rains, he...
losalamosreporter.com
American Legion Riders Host Benefit Lunch, Music, Silent Auction And Bike Night Saturday, Aug. 13
The American Legion Riders Chapter 19 is hosting a day of fun and a bike night Saturday, Aug. 13 in conjunction with the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo – all open to American Legion members and their guests. Participants are encourage to have breakfast in Los Alamos and...
