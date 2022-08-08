Read full article on original website
Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup for 2023 with no new additions
Illinois basketball is bringing in quite the recruiting class for 2022. This group of players will be the foundation for a successful run in Champaign. But some Illini fans have pointed out the fact Illinois has failed to land a recruit for the class of 2023. This is something that...
Rantoul Family Sports Complex to host over one thousand athletes
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Rantoul will host over 50 sports teams this weekend at the Rantoul Family Sports Center. This is the first partnership between Visit Champaign County, Rank Up Events, and the Rantoul Family Sports Center. Elite athletes from across the Midwest are set to compete on August 12th to August 14th.
Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter ‘Spencer’
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo announced the death of Spencer, one of the zoo’s North American River Otters, Monday. According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook Post, an autopsy was completed by the University of Illinois Veterinary College. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but it was confirmed that the death was not COVID related.
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
August 9 declared Annie Malone Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Annie Malone was the first African American woman to ever be named a millionaire, and with Aug. 9 being her birthday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali declared a day in her name. A press conference was held to celebrate the day at the Peoria Riverfront Museum...
Pet of the Week, August 10th
Karen is still a kitten so she has plenty of energy. Her owners were moving so she is ready to get settled in her new home. You can get more info on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Why your license plate stickers look different this year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois license plate stickers look different this year, and some people are wondering why. “It was a little odd,” said one Jeremy Brown, Peoria resident. The Spokesperson for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Dave Druker said it’s a problem that emerged in 2022...
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Juvenile injured in Monday night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Frye and Wisconsin Avenues Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 8:56 p.m. after a juvenile arrived by private vehicle after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
Dash cam video shows crash that injured Peoria officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dash camera video revealed the moment a three-vehicle crash sent a Peoria police officer and others to a local hospital on July 30. Peoria Police Officer Jared Moore filled a police report with details of the crash. Moore, who was off duty the day...
Olivia Newton John Dead At 73
Very sad news today, Peoria music fans. Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton John has passed away at the age of 73. She died this morning at her ranch in Southern California. Very sad news indeed. She had a massively successful singing career, with five number one songs raging from a pop country sound to Top 40 pop, huge songs that were staples on the radio, “You’re The One That I Want”, from the Grease Soundtrack, a duet with John Travolta, along with “Physical”, “Have You Ever Been Mellow” and many others. She was quite successful as a singer, but the movie Grease made her a house hold name as it exploded on the big screen in 1978, showcasing her singing and acting. In recent years, she shared her battles with breast cancer, after being in remission for 25 years. Very sad day indeed.
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
Bloomington PD investigating death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.
Bobcat sightings in Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams
(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
