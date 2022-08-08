Read full article on original website
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella Cressman
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
Follow Council Direction And Save Trees And Money
This letter is to provide my input to the Parks & Rec Board and to the community in general with respect to the County Consultant’s schemes for enlarging the golf course footprint. In the public meeting I attended, I was led to believe that the impetus for the consultant’s work was to address a safety issue that had been raised about the possibility of golfers being struck by balls hit on the driving range. The County Council directed the development of alternatives for addressing the issue. In doing so, the Council motion clearly stated that planning should be done with an eye to “minimizing impacts to existing trails and open space to the greatest extent possible”. As I understand it, the PRB voted in July to endorse the option presented that had maximum impact on open space and trails — the opposite of what Council’s motion intended. I hope you will reconsider.
losalamosreporter.com
What Do Locals Love Most About Los Alamos? County Officials Want To Know
Visit the County Council tent at Ashley Pond on Saturday, Aug. 13 to enter into a drawing to win a 12 x 36-inch color canvas print of the view from Kwage Mesa looking over Bayo Canyon, photographed by Vint Miller. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. COUNTY NEWS RELEASE. During the annual...
losalamosreporter.com
Council Chair Randall Ryti: Using The 20th Street Lots To Support Local Business
Now that the Council has voted to terminate the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) project for the six lots in 20th Street; it is time for Council to act quickly to use this land to help support local businesses. Two years ago, the Council agreed to donate the land to TNJLA in exchange for the economic benefits for a Marriott hotel and conference center project.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Announces Precautionary Shut Down Of District Network Due To External Attack Monday Evening
A portion of our IT services suffered an external attack yesterday evening. As a safety precaution to prevent any further security breaches, our IT department shut down our Los Alamos Public Schools network. Fortunately, most of our critical systems are cloud-based and are operational such as email, PowerSchool and access to curriculum. Students, staff and parents will be able to access those systems from their home network, but not from our campuses or offices until we have determined information security for all. We do not know when our IT systems will be fully operational and will keep everyone informed. We are working with a team of experts who are skilled with cyber-attacks for next steps.
losalamosreporter.com
Irreplaceable Old Growth Trees And Golf Course Expansion Plans
When the area where the Los Alamos Golf Course is today was homesteaded over 100 years ago, the trees surrounding the farmed fields to the south were already about 100+ years old. These slow-growing evergreens cannot be justifiably replaced. Nature takes care of watering them and the native understory growth, not to mention their life-expectancy could be yet another couple of hundred years.
losalamosreporter.com
Mesa Public Library Brings Antoine White To Fuller Lodge
The staff at Mesa Public Library is pleased to present Dr. Richard Antoine White live at Fuller Lodge on Thursday, Aug. 11. This free public program will open with a performance by the Los Alamos Jazz Project youth ensemble at 6 p.m. on the lawn in front of Fuller Lodge, followed by a presentation and short performance by Dr. White at 7p.m. and a book signing just before 8 p. p.m.
A dry river: Albuquerque’s ‘new hydrologic reality’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dry, cracked ground isn’t an unusual sight in Albuquerque. But in 2022, that sight has become a surprising reality for many, seeing entire portions of the Rio Grande without flowing water. National headlines read “Rio Grande runs dry” and point out that it’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years. “This […]
Work begins to remove Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. I-25 off-ramp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work has begun to get rid of a downtown I-25 off-ramp. The Department of Transportation is overhauling Oak St. between Central Ave. and MLK, including permanently removing the northbound off-ramp at MLK. Transportation planners say that will improve traffic flow from Lead, Coal, and Central onto I-25.
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless Community
It is all too easy to judge the homeless population, especially when you are gainfully employed, but many of us could easily find ourselves in their shoes if we were going through a tough divorce where our ex-partner took advantage of the finances, if we were laid off and struggling to find another job, or if we were trying to overcome a serious addiction.
Over 200 stranded overnight on top of tram after storm cuts power
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people were stuck on top of the Sandia’s for hours after taking the Tram to the top Sunday night. Roxanne Scheuer was one of the eager passengers Sunday night. However, her plans didn’t go as planned. After only 10 minutes of exploring the top of the mountain, lightning forced her […]
New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
corralescomment.com
Large development plan creates hot time in the Lavender Village
There were a couple of rabble-rousing Village of Los Ranchos meetings held over the last few weeks. The July 13 meeting was standing room only, with some name calling, lots of clapping and a petition with about 600 signatures opposing high-density development in The Lavender Village. It went so long into the moonlight it had to be reconvened on July 19 to finish off the Village’s more routine business.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood still waiting for storm drain to be fixed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a problem that has been affecting one Albuquerque area for years. Recent rains have triggered the problem in the community near Osuna and Vistal Del Norte. Jim Souter is the President of the Vista Del Norte Alliance and says when it rains, he...
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
Santa Fe officer recognized for rescuing children from hot car
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle. When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled […]
losalamosreporter.com
Misconceptions Regarding Golf Course Improvements
I have read a number of letters and op-eds related to the golf course improvements. Many of these have created some misconceptions regarding the effort. Council appropriated CIP funds in 2017 to complete as many golf course deferred maintenance items as possible and address the driving range safety concern. So far these funds were used in 2020 to replace the old irrigation system and now $1.9M remain.
rrobserver.com
Police investigating hit-and-run fatal pedestrian crash in Albuquerque
A male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Central early this morning, Albuquerque police say. “After he was struck, the vehicle fled the scene,” Albuquerque Police Department Spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said in an email. Atkins said it is unclear whether the pedestrian...
rrobserver.com
UNM Physician Dr. Kimberly Pruett appointed state EMS medical director
After moving away from Albuquerque to a small, rural Georgia town while working as an intelligence officer in the Air Force, Kimberly Pruett, MD, sought a hobby to ease some of her culture shock. “I signed up at the local community college to take an EMT (emergency medical technician) class,...
rrobserver.com
Conviction made in multi-jurisdictional organized retail crime spree that includes Rio Rancho
ALBUQUERQUE — Davina Quintana has been convicted on 11 different counts of shoplifting in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. As a result of a guilty pleas, Quintana faces up to 12 years in prison. “Organized retail criminals endanger innocent lives and increase costs to consumers, and we must put a...
pinonpost.com
Thanks to violence in Dem-run ABQ, GOP candidate unsafe to door knock
Over the past few months, four Muslim men have been killed in Albuquerque in what police are calling an apparent coordinated attack on Muslims in the Duke City. The latest slaying was of Naeem Hussain, who was an employee of the City of Española, killed in an ambush in Albuquerque two Fridays ago.
