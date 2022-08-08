Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville police say 2 shot, including teen, in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy and a man were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officer Elizabeth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street, near River Park Drive, around 10 p.m. Police found them with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and teenager were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street around 10 p.m. Police said they located two males, one adult and one teen suffering from gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
LMPD asking for help finding vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane in Louisville over the weekend. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday afternoon, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at...
Wave 3
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 26-year-old woman fatally shot in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 26-year-old Louisville woman who died over the weekend after she was shot in the Fern Creek neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Rebecca Richardson. The coroner said she died of a gunshot wound. A spokesman...
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
wdrb.com
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Wednesday in Shively. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, according to a news release from the Shively Police Department. When officers arrived they found the victim,...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
wdrb.com
Prosecutor: No charges filed in death of woman in custody of Indiana jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No charges will be filed in the death of a woman in the custody of an Indiana jail. Jennings County Prosecutor Brian Belding on Tuesday released his findings into the death of 35-year-old Sandra Ray. Ray died in May while in the custody of the Jennings...
Wave 3
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
wdrb.com
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
wdrb.com
Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
WHAS 11
Louisville family calls for end to gun violence after dozens of bullets fired into home
A west Louisville home is riddled with dozens of bullet holes after being shot up twice this weekend. No one was hurt, but the family says stop the gun violence.
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
Wave 3
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
Wave 3
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officials said calls came in around 4:26 p.m. to North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a passing driver called dispatchers to report a...
