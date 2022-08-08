ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville police say 2 shot, including teen, in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy and a man were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officer Elizabeth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street, near River Park Drive, around 10 p.m. Police found them with gunshot wounds.
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and teenager were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street around 10 p.m. Police said they located two males, one adult and one teen suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Wednesday in Shively. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, according to a news release from the Shively Police Department. When officers arrived they found the victim,...
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officials said calls came in around 4:26 p.m. to North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a passing driver called dispatchers to report a...
