City of Duncan hosts quarterly cemetery clean-up
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan performed their quarterly cemetery clean-ups Tuesday. Every quarter city staff works to tidy up the cemeteries within the town, removing any trash, items that don’t belong, and items that may have deteriorated. The Public Information Officer for the City of Duncan,...
The Old ‘Super 9 Motel’ in Lawton, OK. on Cache Road is No More!
The old Super 9 Motel at 1201 N.W. Cache Road in Lawton, Fort Sill has been torn down. If you've been near the corner of Cache Road and 12th Street you've probably seen all the demolition that's taking place. It didn't take long for demo crews to bring the old...
Southwestern Medical Center to host hiring event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is set to host a hiring event Thursday, as they search for new staff members. The facility will hosting the all-day event, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Southwestern Medical. Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet other...
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Parks Jones Realty Report 8/9/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton. We’re doing that by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week,...
Free School Meal Program Ends
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?
There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
Lawton City Council gives green light on I-44 pedestrian bridge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council has chosen to move forward with plans to build a pedestrian bridge in east Lawton. Council gave the green light Tuesday for the bridge to be constructed at East Gore Boulevard and I-44, which has long been considered a dangerous area, due an increased number of pedestrian deaths and injuries over the years.
AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
Interview: Bink Mooney Previews Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club’s Upcoming Memorabilia Show
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club is holding their Stamp, Coin, Collectibles, and Sports Memorabilia Show next month. 7News spoke with Bink Mooney, the Event Coordinator for the Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club, about the upcoming event and what residents in attendance can expect.
Monday with the Mayor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday with the Mayor is changing to a new time every month. Now, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker will be in-studio every 2nd Monday of the month, just in time to talk about the city council’s scheduled meetings, on Tuesday. It’s all in an effort to...
Leslie Powell Gallery to feature two Oklahoma natives
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery is preparing to show off art pieces from two Oklahoma natives, starting in September. The gallery will feature work from Krystal Solis, a Cameron University student from Duncan, and John D. Rule of Mino, Oklahoma. The first exhibit is “Fashioning the West,”...
Your hometown girl Laura is coming back to the airwaves in Wichita Falls!
Have you ever felt like something was just suckin' the life outta ya? That very thing that you've been so incredibly passionate about your whole life, that thing you're committed to, the one thing you just know you're called to do... The one thing you were determined to succeed at...
Cameron University offers scholarships to LPS teachers and staff
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University announced a new partnership with the Lawton Public School Foundation, offering college scholarships to Lawton Public School’s employees. All LPS employees are eligible to apply for those scholarships, including support staff, emergency certified teachers looking to earn their final credits for standard certification,...
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge lifts Emergency Heat restrictions
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge lifted Emergency Heat restrictions Tuesday, allowing visitors to return to normal activities during regular hours of operation. Officials want to thank visitors to the refuge for their understanding and support during the hiking hour restriction and apologize for any inconvenience...
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
Local Brazilian Ju-Jitsu academy hosts bully prevention program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”We started about five years ago. A lot of parents was coming in talking about the issues kids were having at school. So we took it upon ourselves after that to kind of develop a program to to deal with that head on besides just the classes that we do initially”, said Virgil Allen, owner of Dreadnought BJJ Academy.
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
News On 6
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
