Groton, CT

Eyewitness News

Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway on the Enfield town green. The location was 81-199 Main St. Police Chief Alaric Fox gave an update around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He told Channel 3 that a person walking near the town green around 2:30 a.m. saw a body...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters called to home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
NECN

Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels

Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Groton, CT
Groton, CT
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT
ABC6.com

Large police presence at Block Island ferry terminal

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
NORWICH, CT
NewsBreak
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

Multiple arrests made after fights on Block Island Ferry

NARAGANSETT, RI (WFSB) - The Block Island Ferry in Rhode Island was a crime scene on Tuesday morning. Police boarded the boat on Monday night after eyewitnesses reported that a major fight broke out on it. Rhode Island state police arrested seven people in the investigation. Five of them were...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

‘It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,’ says passenger after fight on Block Island ferry

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s fight on the Block Island ferry has raised security concerns around New Shoreham. “I’d like to think it was an isolated event due to the festival that was going on on the island yesterday, but you never know. It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,” said Nathan McConnell, a passenger riding the ferry Tuesday, said.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Turnto10.com

Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach

(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

