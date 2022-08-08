Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway on the Enfield town green. The location was 81-199 Main St. Police Chief Alaric Fox gave an update around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He told Channel 3 that a person walking near the town green around 2:30 a.m. saw a body...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
NECN
Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels
Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
Turnto10.com
State police: 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in Ballard's fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 News that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
ABC6.com
1 taken to hospital with facial injuries after fight on Block Island ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Narragansett Fire Department said that multiple people were injured and one person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Block Island Ferry terminal Monday night. The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North...
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
ABC6.com
Large police presence at Block Island ferry terminal
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Eyewitness News
Multiple arrests made after fights on Block Island Ferry
NARAGANSETT, RI (WFSB) - The Block Island Ferry in Rhode Island was a crime scene on Tuesday morning. Police boarded the boat on Monday night after eyewitnesses reported that a major fight broke out on it. Rhode Island state police arrested seven people in the investigation. Five of them were...
iheart.com
Coast Guard, Local Police Respond To Block Island Ferry Altercation
At least four people have been hurt after a fight apparently broke out on the Block Island Ferry Terminal last night. Police called to the scene about 11pm. Details are still sketchy. It is unclear if anyone has been arrested. The Coast Guard, Narragansett Police and Fire as well as...
ABC6.com
‘It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,’ says passenger after fight on Block Island ferry
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s fight on the Block Island ferry has raised security concerns around New Shoreham. “I’d like to think it was an isolated event due to the festival that was going on on the island yesterday, but you never know. It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,” said Nathan McConnell, a passenger riding the ferry Tuesday, said.
ABC6.com
Block Island council calls for meeting Thursday following fighting arrests
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will host a meeting Thursday in response to the turmoil that happened Monday. According to the agenda, the council will “discuss and act on incidents that occurred on August 8, 2022 that required police response.”. The call for...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach
(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
