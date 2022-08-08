ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Sabres front office makes visit to Bills training camp

The Bills and Sabres have been tied at the hip. That’s what happens when the Buffalo area professional sports teams are both owned by Terry and Kim Pegula. Regardless, it’s always a welcome sight to see some unity between the two clubs. That was on full display over the weekend as members of the Sabres front office were visiting the NFL team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 9

After a brief day off following Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage, the New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Sunday. Things kicked off with an early morning press conference featuring head coach Brian Daboll. He recapped the first two weeks of camp and gave an outlook on what’s ahead, including coordinator and assistant coach availability next week.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Bills OL Cody Ford 'has not had a good camp'

The Oklahoma product started 15 games at right tackle as a rookie – the position he was widely expected to play throughout his NFL tenure. He surrendered seven sacks en route to a poor PFF grade, though, and was moved inside to guard the following year. In a campaign cut short by injury, he didn’t show the level of improvement many hoped to see.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants assistant coach gets involved in training camp fight

Training camp fights are common, especially when it gets to the second week of practicing against the same players over and over again. But they don’t typically involve an assistant coach. That happened Monday at Giants camp, according to multiple reports. Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com had a blow-by-blow account...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sabres Should Target These Remaining Free Agents

The Buffalo Sabres have been relatively quiet since the early days of free agency, likely viewing their roster as complete and awaiting the start of the 2022-23 season. Signing Eric Comrie and Ilya Lyubushkin filled their most glaring needs of goaltending and right defense, while leaving the forward group relatively unchanged. They have a solid crop of young forwards, and we will likely see Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka graduate to the NHL this season, so there isn’t an inherent need there. But with how things shook out during the first phase of free agency, there are still some very intriguing names the Sabres should pursue, not only at forward but on defense as well.
BUFFALO, NY

