Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Buffalo Sabres front office makes visit to Bills training camp
The Bills and Sabres have been tied at the hip. That’s what happens when the Buffalo area professional sports teams are both owned by Terry and Kim Pegula. Regardless, it’s always a welcome sight to see some unity between the two clubs. That was on full display over the weekend as members of the Sabres front office were visiting the NFL team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 9
After a brief day off following Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage, the New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Sunday. Things kicked off with an early morning press conference featuring head coach Brian Daboll. He recapped the first two weeks of camp and gave an outlook on what’s ahead, including coordinator and assistant coach availability next week.
Jon Feliciano: Bills treated O-line like 'thorn in the heel'
Jon Feliciano followed some members of the Buffalo Bills to his new team in the New York Giants. Among those was former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll turned Giants head coach. Even with those familiarities, Feliciano likes what’s different in New York. Feliciano left the on March 9 when...
Report: Bills OL Cody Ford 'has not had a good camp'
The Oklahoma product started 15 games at right tackle as a rookie – the position he was widely expected to play throughout his NFL tenure. He surrendered seven sacks en route to a poor PFF grade, though, and was moved inside to guard the following year. In a campaign cut short by injury, he didn’t show the level of improvement many hoped to see.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Giants assistant coach gets involved in training camp fight
Training camp fights are common, especially when it gets to the second week of practicing against the same players over and over again. But they don’t typically involve an assistant coach. That happened Monday at Giants camp, according to multiple reports. Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com had a blow-by-blow account...
Yardbarker
Post-Vikings, Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman Are... Working Together Again?
In the months after the Vikings' Mike Zimmer/Rick Spielman era came to an end, there were plenty of rumblings about how the two leaders had a strained relationship, to the point where they allegedly didn't speak for much of last season. Given that context, it's a little surprising to see...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks hard truths about NFL life after multiple sudden retirements
The Detroit Lions have been dealing with the news of several sudden retirements this preseason. While none of the more important players are calling it a career, four "fringe" players retiring this summer rather than continue to fight and grind through preseason and an uncertain future is quite notable. The...
Yardbarker
Sabres Should Target These Remaining Free Agents
The Buffalo Sabres have been relatively quiet since the early days of free agency, likely viewing their roster as complete and awaiting the start of the 2022-23 season. Signing Eric Comrie and Ilya Lyubushkin filled their most glaring needs of goaltending and right defense, while leaving the forward group relatively unchanged. They have a solid crop of young forwards, and we will likely see Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka graduate to the NHL this season, so there isn’t an inherent need there. But with how things shook out during the first phase of free agency, there are still some very intriguing names the Sabres should pursue, not only at forward but on defense as well.
Comments / 0