First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
vincennespbs.org
50 years of celebrating German heritage
The annual Germanfest in Vincennes hits a milestone this year. The festival, which celebrates Vincennes’ German history is turning 50 years old. The event put on by the Christian Educational Foundation, is this weekend running 6pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. There’s lots of...
985theriver.com
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit...
985theriver.com
100+ new Vigo County teachers ready for the classroom
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 100 new teachers attended orientation Monday for the Vigo County School Corporation. Director of Communications for VCSC Teresa Stuckey said that the school corporation is very close to having all of their elementary positions filled. Adding that the organization is narrowing down the open secondary positions.
985theriver.com
Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said.
WTHI
New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop. Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization,...
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
WTHI
Vigo County sees an increase of refugee students as school year is set to begin
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across Vigo County will start school this Thursday. This year, they'll be joined by a group of students from around the world. Faculty at Vigo County high schools say there's an increase in refugee enrollment. Students from Afghanistan, Russia, and Ukraine are seeking an...
Vincennes’s kids gifted with much needed school supplies
VINCENNES, Ind.(WTWO/WAWV)– The third annual “Party at the Pavilion” back-to-school event took place in downtown Vincennes on Sunday, as hundreds of kids received free school supplies and haircuts. Event Co-Founder and Organizer, Emily Yetka, said she conceptualized the event in 2020, as a way for her and her husband, Carl, to give back to the […]
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
WTHI
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
985theriver.com
Vigo council votes on gasoline, ARPA funds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved multiple additional appropriations for gasoline for various departments at its meeting on Tuesday. Those departments would include the Sheriff’s, Health, Highway and Parks department. The council sent a memo to departments for requests for additional gasoline appropriations. This...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Catlin Woman Crowned Georgetown Fair Queen
The 2022 Georgetown Fair crowned its new Queen last night. Brylie Smith of Catlin, the daughter of Kory & Lainey Smith, was crowned Queen of this year’s fair among a group of eleven candidates. She will be a senior at Salt Fork High School this fall. 1st runner-up is...
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
wamwamfm.com
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Royal Donut Reopens to Major Crowd; Busy Making More by 9:30
Royal Donut reopened at 5 AM Tuesday morning under its new Mad Goat Coffee ownership. As expected, cars around the corner Vermilion to Fairchild waiting for the drive-thru, people waiting to get inside before 5 AM; and to no one’s surprise, by 9:30 there were briefly down to apple fritters and a few brownies. But they were busy making more, and Clayton from Westville told us out in the parking lot, I’ll be back.
985theriver.com
VCSC looks to prioritize student mental health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation plans to prioritize the mental health of students this school year. Federal ‘Project Aware’ funds will allow VCSC to fund on-site counseling for students should they need this mental health service. This is the 5th and final year of ‘Project Aware’ for VCSC.
WTHI
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance" - THPD competitors share their experiences from the World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The World Police and Fire Games competitors are back from a big week of competition in the Netherlands, and we had the chance to catch up with a few of them. This international sporting event is for police, fire, and corrections service personnel. More than...
