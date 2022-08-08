ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
CLAY CITY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

50 years of celebrating German heritage

The annual Germanfest in Vincennes hits a milestone this year. The festival, which celebrates Vincennes’ German history is turning 50 years old. The event put on by the Christian Educational Foundation, is this weekend running 6pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. There’s lots of...
VINCENNES, IN
985theriver.com

Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit...
VINCENNES, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
985theriver.com

100+ new Vigo County teachers ready for the classroom

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 100 new teachers attended orientation Monday for the Vigo County School Corporation. Director of Communications for VCSC Teresa Stuckey said that the school corporation is very close to having all of their elementary positions filled. Adding that the organization is narrowing down the open secondary positions.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop. Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes’s kids gifted with much needed school supplies

VINCENNES, Ind.(WTWO/WAWV)– The third annual “Party at the Pavilion” back-to-school event took place in downtown Vincennes on Sunday, as hundreds of kids received free school supplies and haircuts. Event Co-Founder and Organizer, Emily Yetka, said she conceptualized the event in 2020, as a way for her and her husband, Carl, to give back to the […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Vigo council votes on gasoline, ARPA funds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved multiple additional appropriations for gasoline for various departments at its meeting on Tuesday. Those departments would include the Sheriff’s, Health, Highway and Parks department. The council sent a memo to departments for requests for additional gasoline appropriations. This...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Catlin Woman Crowned Georgetown Fair Queen

The 2022 Georgetown Fair crowned its new Queen last night. Brylie Smith of Catlin, the daughter of Kory & Lainey Smith, was crowned Queen of this year’s fair among a group of eleven candidates. She will be a senior at Salt Fork High School this fall. 1st runner-up is...
GEORGETOWN, IL
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open

Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
WASHINGTON, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Royal Donut Reopens to Major Crowd; Busy Making More by 9:30

Royal Donut reopened at 5 AM Tuesday morning under its new Mad Goat Coffee ownership. As expected, cars around the corner Vermilion to Fairchild waiting for the drive-thru, people waiting to get inside before 5 AM; and to no one’s surprise, by 9:30 there were briefly down to apple fritters and a few brownies. But they were busy making more, and Clayton from Westville told us out in the parking lot, I’ll be back.
WESTVILLE, IL
985theriver.com

VCSC looks to prioritize student mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation plans to prioritize the mental health of students this school year. Federal ‘Project Aware’ funds will allow VCSC to fund on-site counseling for students should they need this mental health service. This is the 5th and final year of ‘Project Aware’ for VCSC.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

