Royal Donut reopened at 5 AM Tuesday morning under its new Mad Goat Coffee ownership. As expected, cars around the corner Vermilion to Fairchild waiting for the drive-thru, people waiting to get inside before 5 AM; and to no one’s surprise, by 9:30 there were briefly down to apple fritters and a few brownies. But they were busy making more, and Clayton from Westville told us out in the parking lot, I’ll be back.

WESTVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO