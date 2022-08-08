The San Francisco 49ers had a special guest in attendance during practice on Tuesday. Famous video game streamer Dr. Disrespect was at the team’s facilities on Tuesday and was even seen taking the field after practice, suited up in Niners gear. Dr. Disrespect got the opportunity to have a catch with star tight end George Kittle, and the popular streamer actually has a rocket for an arm. Have a look at the Niners tight end reeling in a shockingly impressive throw from the YouTube star, via Twitter user @TheSFNiners.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO