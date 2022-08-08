Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
70-Year-Old Worker Beaten With Hammer In Brooklyn Laundromat Attack: Police
A 70-year-old employee at a Brooklyn laundromat was beaten with a hammer as he tried to stop a suspect from stealing from the business, according to police. A man entered the Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville on Aug. 4 just before 5 a.m. and went to the rear of the business, where merchandise was sold. He tried to take items without paying, police said, which is when the worker approached and attempted to stop him.
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
6 pedestrians, including 3 children, hurt when car slams into building in the Bronx
A witness said the driver was trying to park when he lost control of the vehicle, apparently hitting the gas instead of the brake.
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops
A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday. According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.
Police: Woman unhappy with sandwich arrested for threatening deli worker
Authorities say Lanette Howard, 26, was upset over how her sandwich was being made at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road.
Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn
Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attempted murder suspect caught after escape from Bronx precinct
Police say a 23-year-old attempted murder suspect escaped out of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx on Monday.
Motorcyclist, 36, killed in collision outside Brooklyn shopping center
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a motorcycle driver was killed during a collision outside a Brooklyn shopping center on Monday night.
55-year-old woman found dead in Newburgh
Police are asking residents for help to find out how a woman died in Newburgh.
Attempted murder suspect back in custody after escaping from Bronx police station
An attempted murder suspect was back in custody Tuesday after he fled from a Bronx police station on Monday afternoon, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officers Slahed With Box Cutter During Yonkers Domestic Violence Arrest
A Westchester man was arrested after allegedly slashing two police officers with a box cutter during a domestic violence arrest. The incident took place in Westchester County in Yonkers around 12:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 on Saratoga Avenue. Officers first responded to a report of domestic violence and met with...
Woman punches subway rider in the face, says ‘I hate Mexicans’ in Brooklyn attack: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman slugged a subway rider in the face in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said. She sat down next to the 41-year-old victim on a Q train at the Newkirk Avenue train station, then, without provocation, repeatedly punched the victim, officials said. The bruised victim, who also suffered a […]
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
MISSING: NYPD search for missing 11-year-old girl last seen exiting Bronx building
The NYPD is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen exiting a Bronx building on Monday, according to authorities.
fox5ny.com
Lockdown lifted at The Mall at Bay Plaza after false active shooter report
NEW YORK - A lockdown at The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx has been lifted after reports of an active shooter were deemed unfounded. Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call of an active shooter at the mall at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say...
Man charged with slashing Yonkers officers during domestic incident
Patrick Reddon, 37, who police say is homeless, is charged with attempted assault and burglary.
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say
Police are searching for a missing woman from Seaford who was reported missing early this morning. According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda CRV with New York registration HNU1950.
Comments / 0