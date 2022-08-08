ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Parade

Freya the Famous Boat-Sinking Walrus Is at it Again

A young arctic walrus named Freya, who first went viral in 2021 for her appearances along the coasts of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and parts of the UK—hundreds of miles from her native habitat—has a history of sunbathing on inopportune objects. In November of 2021, she was found...
ohmymag.co.uk

This 8-year-old boy was mauled by sharks while swimming in the Bahamas

The Downer family's holiday in the Bahamas was supposed to be heavenly, but it ended in a nightmare. While the family (two parents and their three children) were visiting several Caribbean islands, the youngest child, Finley, 8, was attacked by a group of nurse sharks who are usually not dangerous, as per The Independent.
Boston

Fishing boat hits cruise ship off Nantucket coast

The Norwegian Pearl was on its way to the Bahamas when it was hit by a fishing boat. A fishing boat hit a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket early Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that they received a...
NANTUCKET, MA
LiveScience

'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists

On a remote outcropping at nightfall on the coast of Papua New Guinea on May 3, 2022, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark. Using its fins to drag itself, the diminutive tan-and-black-speckled shark shimmied across a tide pool that contained barely enough water to skim its belly, moving like a lumbering sea lion as it dragged its body across the shore.
People

Ancient-Looking Arctic Shark Spotted in the Caribbean, Hundreds of Miles from Usual Habitat

Devanshi Kasana was working with local fishers in Belize, tagging tiger sharks when something caught her attention. Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab, was checking her lines only to discover what appeared to be a member of the sleeper shark family, according to a release from Florida International University (FLU).
yankodesign.com

Canoa is a boat-shaped lounge chair that rocks you to the soothing waves of the sea

There are things and elements in nature that immediately make us comfortable and at ease, even just by thinking about them. A blowing breeze, the gentle pitter-patter of rain, and the rocking motion of waves are just some of the most popular examples that are easily replicated inside houses these days. Controlled fans can make you feel like a breeze is flowing through your room, while meditation music often includes sounds of rain or rivers. Recreating waves might be a bit harder, but a properly designed rocking chair could actually fit the bill. This lounge chair does, in fact, try to deliver that soothing experience, but its ties to the sea go beyond its rocking motion.
