Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
In Alabama, rare 400-pound spotted eagle ray jumps into boat, gives birth
When an Alabama family set out to wrangle a big fish for the 2022 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, the last thing they expected was to see a rare spotted eagle ray come flopping into their boat. April Jones, along with her son, husband and father-in-law, were fishing off the...
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
Florida Woman Catches Enormous Sawfish Off the Beach, Estimated Between 800-1,000 Pounds
A Florida woman caught an enormous sawfish off the beach last Friday night. Jillian Sanders wants to become “Angler of the Year” by October. The title is given annually to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club tarpon competition. This season, Sanders has landed three tarpons...
Is that a queen conch in your pants? How a mollusk found in the Keys can put you in jail
Florida’s marine life attracts people from all over the world — but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
Freya the Famous Boat-Sinking Walrus Is at it Again
A young arctic walrus named Freya, who first went viral in 2021 for her appearances along the coasts of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and parts of the UK—hundreds of miles from her native habitat—has a history of sunbathing on inopportune objects. In November of 2021, she was found...
This 8-year-old boy was mauled by sharks while swimming in the Bahamas
The Downer family's holiday in the Bahamas was supposed to be heavenly, but it ended in a nightmare. While the family (two parents and their three children) were visiting several Caribbean islands, the youngest child, Finley, 8, was attacked by a group of nurse sharks who are usually not dangerous, as per The Independent.
Several Swimmers Were Savagely Maimed by Sharks at a Popular Red Sea Resort in 2010
In a series of attacks described as unprecedented by shark experts, a number of tourists suffered grievous injuries and even death at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Following the shark attacks, the beaches were closed to tourists for a week while authorities hunted down and killed the sharks.
Um, Did This Humpback Whale Just Swallow Two Kayakers Whole? This Viral Video Has Us Shook
In a world where celebrity death hoaxes and fake pregnancy rumors are popping up left and right, it's hard to tell what is even real on the internet anymore. That said, a video from November 2020 recently resurfaced and it's pretty chilling from what we can see. But can we actually trust that it's the real deal? Could it have been edited?
Fishing boat hits cruise ship off Nantucket coast
The Norwegian Pearl was on its way to the Bahamas when it was hit by a fishing boat. A fishing boat hit a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket early Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that they received a...
'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists
On a remote outcropping at nightfall on the coast of Papua New Guinea on May 3, 2022, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark. Using its fins to drag itself, the diminutive tan-and-black-speckled shark shimmied across a tide pool that contained barely enough water to skim its belly, moving like a lumbering sea lion as it dragged its body across the shore.
Orca Swims Under Boat Belly Up in Incredible Close Encounter in Puget Sound
In the video, an orca can be seen swimming straight toward the boat with its belly completely exposed.
Ancient-Looking Arctic Shark Spotted in the Caribbean, Hundreds of Miles from Usual Habitat
Devanshi Kasana was working with local fishers in Belize, tagging tiger sharks when something caught her attention. Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab, was checking her lines only to discover what appeared to be a member of the sleeper shark family, according to a release from Florida International University (FLU).
Orcas Attack So Many Boats Sailors Are Being Told To Stay in Port at Night
Since the summer of 2020, there have been more and more reports of orcas interfering with boats off the coast of Spain.
Record amount of seaweed chokes Caribbean beaches and shoreline
Tons of brown algae are killing wildlife, discouraging tourism and releasing toxic gases along the Caribbean coast, from Puerto Rico to Barbados.
Florida tackles derelict boat problem with new turn-in program
Owners of junky boats will soon be able to turn them in to be destroyed for free and without penalty. Driving the news: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a new rule establishing a vessel turn-in program at its meeting this week. Why it matters: The new...
Canoa is a boat-shaped lounge chair that rocks you to the soothing waves of the sea
There are things and elements in nature that immediately make us comfortable and at ease, even just by thinking about them. A blowing breeze, the gentle pitter-patter of rain, and the rocking motion of waves are just some of the most popular examples that are easily replicated inside houses these days. Controlled fans can make you feel like a breeze is flowing through your room, while meditation music often includes sounds of rain or rivers. Recreating waves might be a bit harder, but a properly designed rocking chair could actually fit the bill. This lounge chair does, in fact, try to deliver that soothing experience, but its ties to the sea go beyond its rocking motion.
