Our president Payton Williams came out on top at the Youth Equestrian Development Association catch ride competition. Submitted photo. The Johnson County 4-H Horse Club has been doing some really fun things to get us ready for the fair! We have also done things for the community like volunteering at the Heart to Heart International Organization to put together hygiene kits for Ukraine. The Club has also been working to get an arena to ride in for group rides and we are happy to say it’s ready. Thanks to Avery Maxwell, and Emma Kaiser for doing amazing presentations! Everyone has been helping us get ready for the fair, especially Shannon Maxwell. She has been teaching us helpful skills that we need for fair like safety precautions, and sportsmanship. We have been taught many things that we need to know to be a successful horseman. Our president Payton Williams came out on top at the YEDA catch ride competition. We are ready for fair!!!

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO