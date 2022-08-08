Read full article on original website
counton2.com
CPD: Man arrested for Downtown Charleston assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man for an assault in Downtown Charleston that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons (19) was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the August 1 incident. CPD said...
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
live5news.com
Charleston Police seeing rise in people leaving kids in hot cars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three incidents in five days, the Charleston Police Department says they’re seeing an uptick in children getting locked in hot cars. “Across the nation, this summer has been a bad summer as far as child deaths go in cars, but specifically and locally we’re seeing it in our own community,” Detective Katrina Billie, who works with the Special Victims Unit of the Charleston Police Department, said.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
abcnews4.com
NCPD: 2 North Charleston shooting victims helped by officers, restaurant workers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people hurt late on Monday afternoon. According to an incident report, units responded to the area of 2500 Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:40 p.m. Original Story: North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley...
Watch: Dorchester deputies recapture suspect that escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to DCSO, Jeron McCants (34) had been arrested earlier Tuesday by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center for a pre-booking medical exam […]
North Charleston PD investigating shooting on Northside Drive
UPDATE: North Charleston PD on Tuesday confirmed two individuals who were injured Monday afternoon were both shot. The agency is now searching for several vehicles that “left the area at a high rate of speed,” according to NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) […]
live5news.com
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
WYFF4.com
Child cuts off clothes after being left in car by grandmother who was shoplifting, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A young girl in South Carolina told authorities she cut off her clothes because she was hot after her grandmother left her in a car alone, according to a report from Charleston police. Police were called to the Big Lots in West Ashley on Saturday afternoon...
live5news.com
Berkeley County firefighter recovering after suffering heart attack at crash scene
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A volunteer fire captain is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest while responding to a three-vehicle crash that sent nine people to the hospital Friday. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Captain Doug Delk fell ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, Berkeley...
The Post and Courier
Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy
A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
Report: Grandmother left child in hot car while shopping at Big Lots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a woman after they said she left her 3-year-old granddaughter in a hot car while she shopped at a Big Lots in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Big Lots parking lot off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of […]
live5news.com
Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
live5news.com
Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
Colleton County investigators seeking clues in woman’s deadly shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July. The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone […]
64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
live5news.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent. Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro...
live5news.com
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man who was reported missing in the West Ashley area has been found. Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
