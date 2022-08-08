ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CPD: Man arrested for Downtown Charleston assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man for an assault in Downtown Charleston that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons (19) was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the August 1 incident. CPD said...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston Police seeing rise in people leaving kids in hot cars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three incidents in five days, the Charleston Police Department says they’re seeing an uptick in children getting locked in hot cars. “Across the nation, this summer has been a bad summer as far as child deaths go in cars, but specifically and locally we’re seeing it in our own community,” Detective Katrina Billie, who works with the Special Victims Unit of the Charleston Police Department, said.
CHARLESTON, SC
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent. Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

