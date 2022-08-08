Read full article on original website
Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSacramento, CA
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great startConnected FishingSacramento, CA
New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer caseRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in PoolBriana BelcherSacramento, CA
Del Paso Heights' 'Unity N' Community' strives to quell violence in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large crowd of Del Paso Heights neighbors gathered for the 20th annual Unity N' Community cookout Sunday afternoon. There was no shortage of soul food, music and entertainment. "One thing about the Del Paso Heights area is that we're all a family," said event co-host...
crimevoice.com
A Vigilant Community Member for the Win!
Story Published By: Elk Grove Police Dept. Facebook Page:. “Little after midnight on Wednesday in the area of Dino Drive, a vigilant community member, who was working in the area, saw someone under a parked vehicle cutting the catalytic converter. After successfully cutting the converter, the subject was seen walking away with the stolen converter.
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Breakfast in Sacramento
As California’s capital city, Sacramento offers plenty to see and do for locals and tourists. But, of course, no trip to Sacramento is complete without visiting the California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento Zoo, Crocker Art Museum, or Capitol Park. Many people regard Sacramento as a bustling “farm-to-fork” capital because...
KCRA.com
Sacramento teacher recorded pledging allegiance to Antifa given 3 years' pay to resign
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California teacher has received three years' pay in exchange for his resignation after he was secretlyrecorded by a conservative activist group professing his allegiance to Antifa, which in turn led the school district to find "clear violations of political activity" inside his classroom. KCRA...
KCRA.com
Clear The Shelters 2022 in Northern California: How to adopt a pet or donate this August
Animal shelters in Northern California and across the country are teaming up with NBC stations, including KCRA 3, to find loving homes for pets as part of the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. More than a half-million pets...
kuic.com
This Motorcycle Run Continues To Give Back To Will C. Wood High School
Back in April of 2000, Sarah Renee Phillips, a Vaca Pena Middle School 13 year old, was killed after returning home from school. Since that unspeakable tragedy, Sarah’s family has chosen to focus their immense grief on celebrating Sarah’s memory and organizing a way to give back to what would have been Sarah’s high school, Will C. Wood High. Glenn Phillips, Sarah’s father and long-time motorcycle enthusiast, organized the first “Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Run” in 2000, with just 16 motorcycle riders gathering in Vacaville. After riding through the picturesque hills and valleys of Solano County, the riders ended up at a small communal barbeque, sharing their grief and their memories of Sarah. As this event grew in size and scope, Glenn put together scholarships for Will C. Wood students that could be added to with the donations received from the growing number of riders. Just last year, for the 21st annual run, over $6,000 was raised to benefit Will C. Wood students looking to attend college or study a trade. Over $77,000 total has been raised since the scholarship component was first introduced into these memorial rides. Are you, or is someone you know, a motorcycle enthusiast looking for a way to give back to the community? This year’s run takes place Saturday, August 27th, beginning at 8:00am at Miss Darla’s in Vacaville: 110 Peabody Road. You can find out more, and get signed up, by calling (707)-624-6310.
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
Roseville man, a great-great grandfather, celebrates his 105th birthday
ROSEVILLE – Richard Cheevers has lived through two global pandemics and two world wars. So, on Tuesday, Sterling Court at Roseville Assisted Living and Memory Care decided to give Richard Cheevers a special 105th birthday celebration. The Air Force veteran was born in 1917 in Illinois. He's built a long legacy, having three kids, three grandkids, three great-grandkids – and now even two great-great-grandkids. Cheevers' family says his regimental life is the key to Cheevers' longevity. "We cherish every single day that we have with him," said his granddaughter Deb. He says his secret to a long life is simple: Get walking. "I used to take long walks all the time, and in the service I would walk from airplane to airplane," Cheevers said. Cheevers' favorite food is KFC, so the facility will be making him fried chicken for his birthday.
Sacramento Observer
Stephon Clark’s Family Calls For Officer’s Relocation
The family of a local father slain by police in 2018 is once again demanding accountability after an officer who killed him was spotted working in Oak Park. Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and older brother Stevante Clark led a group of supporters in protest Saturday, marching in the streets near the busy intersection of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard. They take issue with the fact that Officer Jared Robinet, one of the two officers who fatally shot their loved one March 18, 2018, is back in the area, policing.
Sacramento Observer
Celebrate Oak Park August 13
On Saturday August 13, the City of Sacramento will present Celebrate Oak Park, a free event for the family to enjoy at McClatchy Park, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Join your neighbors to celebrate the rich culture of Oak Park and connect with services in the community. There will be fun activities for the whole family, from Electric Vehicle riding, to a STEAM Kids Zone, resources and more!
NBC Bay Area
Man Tries to Run Over Sister at Mother's Funeral in Richmond
What started as a burial for a loved one in a Contra Costa County cemetery, ended in a family feud that involved a man trying to run down his own sister and flooding a funeral plot. The incident happened at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond on Saturday around 1p.m....
Someone is dumping dead fish in a Rancho Cordova creek
RANCHO CORDOVA - There's a smelly situation in Rancho Cordova. Someone is dumping dead fish from the ocean into a creek -- and it happened more than once.Kelli Silva was walking with her dog Monday near Morrison Creek when she caught the scent. "You could definitely smell it," she said. Then something seemed fishy. "With a light breeze, you might smell these fish before you can actually see them," said Morrison. "They're at the bottom of this embankment. About 20 pounds of ocean fish were dumped along the creek's edge, rotting in the hot summer sun. "It looks like someone may have been fishing...
KCRA.com
Sacramento measure greenlighting more shelters, clearing of encampments heads to November ballot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A measure that would both allow the City of Sacramento to provide more shelters for the homeless but also be allowed to break up homeless encampments will be left for voters to approve or deny in November. The Sacramento City Council in a 7-2 vote during...
Stockton rap artist Young Slo-Be shot dead at 29
STOCKTON -- A Stockton-based rap artist was slain in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said.Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue.Authorities said they performed live-saving measures on Victor until he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act, though they will not be releasing any further information.Thizzler On The Roof, a Bay Area hip-hop and rap music video...
KCRA.com
Two Sacramento homeless ordinances are up for a vote Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council will consider two ordinances that will address the city's growing homeless population and where they can seek shelter. During a special meeting, the council will consider rescinding an ordinance passed in April titled the "Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022." The...
restaurantclicks.com
Our Favorite Sacramento Sushi Restaurants
I can never get enough sushi in my life. Nothing makes for the perfect night out like enjoying sushi rolls and slamming down sashimi. Special occasions can be celebrated at high-end sushi restaurants, whereas weeknight cravings for a fishy fare can be sated at more casual local eateries. No matter...
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
Sacramento Magazine
Proudly serving our region as Sacramento’s #1 hospital
UC Davis Medical Center is ranked #1 in Sacramento and among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report. And we’re honored to offer personalized care and extraordinary expertise in nine nationally ranked specialties, including:. Cancer. The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is Sacramento’s only National Cancer...
Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County
AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
