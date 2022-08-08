Back in April of 2000, Sarah Renee Phillips, a Vaca Pena Middle School 13 year old, was killed after returning home from school. Since that unspeakable tragedy, Sarah’s family has chosen to focus their immense grief on celebrating Sarah’s memory and organizing a way to give back to what would have been Sarah’s high school, Will C. Wood High. Glenn Phillips, Sarah’s father and long-time motorcycle enthusiast, organized the first “Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Run” in 2000, with just 16 motorcycle riders gathering in Vacaville. After riding through the picturesque hills and valleys of Solano County, the riders ended up at a small communal barbeque, sharing their grief and their memories of Sarah. As this event grew in size and scope, Glenn put together scholarships for Will C. Wood students that could be added to with the donations received from the growing number of riders. Just last year, for the 21st annual run, over $6,000 was raised to benefit Will C. Wood students looking to attend college or study a trade. Over $77,000 total has been raised since the scholarship component was first introduced into these memorial rides. Are you, or is someone you know, a motorcycle enthusiast looking for a way to give back to the community? This year’s run takes place Saturday, August 27th, beginning at 8:00am at Miss Darla’s in Vacaville: 110 Peabody Road. You can find out more, and get signed up, by calling (707)-624-6310.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO