Allrecipes.com
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
Easy Spice-Rubbed Grilled Chicken Drumsticks with BBQ Sauce
Grilled chicken may sound like a ho-hum option when you’re planning your next grilled meal, but if you make an easy spice rub (with just five ingredients!) and use your favorite ketchup- or tomato-based barbecue sauce (store-bought is great!), it’s easy to turn ordinary chicken drumsticks into a sticky, slightly sweet and nicely charred meal that friends and family will love. Served with potato salad and slices of ice-cold watermelon, you couldn’t ask for a more summer-y meal. Plus, leftovers are delicious cold the next day for a quick and easy meal.
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
Applesauce Snack Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting
This is the cake you'll be reaching for at 3 p.m. alongside an afternoon coffee. It's the perfect fall pick-me-up snack; the kind of cake you can eat quickly and neatly with your hands when hunger strikes in that undefined period between lunch and dinner. This cake also couldn't be...
Make Buttermilk Biscuits at Home With the Popeyes Founder’s Secret Recipe
In January of last year, Popeyes opened its first location in Britain and had hundreds of customers wait in line for hours at a food court inside an East London shopping mall in East London to get a taste of American fried chicken. Though the opening weekend was a hit,...
Popculture
KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu
KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
What Ordering An 'Angel Shot' At A Bar Really Means
Hanging out at the bar can be a fun activity for people who want to meet up with friends and colleagues, celebrate special occasions, chill after a date or event, or just unwind after a long day. Drinking establishments have become popular fixtures in cultures all around the world, with histories that predate ancient Rome, according to The Brew Enthusiast. Whether you're a beer aficionado or prefer a cocktail or glass of wine, many of today's bars serve a variety of alcoholic (and nonalcoholic) beverages to satisfy every type of palate. However, no matter if you're at your familiar neighborhood dive bar or an upscale taphouse, it's always extremely important to stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and carefully monitor your booze intake.
This Skillet Lasagna Recipe Is An Easy Weeknight Meal Everyone Loves
Do you sometimes crave lasagna but wish it didn’t have to be such a chore to make? Sure, the lasagna that mama or grandma used to create might require a full day of making a sauce, boiling the noodles, preparing the ingredients and making the perfect layers of meat and cheese. But, today’s busy schedules don’t always allow for that kind of time to prepare.
Trisha Yearwood’s ‘Tender and Moist’ Barbecue Pork Ribs Have a ‘Yummy’ 4-Ingredient Sauce
Trisha Yearwood's Barbecue Pork Ribs are a summertime staple at the home she shares with husband Garth Brooks.
Fried Bone-In Pork Chop Sandwiches Recipe
2 tablespoons smokey green hot sauce, preferably Toups. 8 ounces|225 grams yellow squash, sliced into ⅛-inch thick rounds. 1 cup|250 ml white wine vinegar (or white balsamic vinegar) 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional) ½ teaspoon curry powder. ½ teaspoon kosher salt...
Bon Appétit
Pork Tenderloin With Agrodolce Cherries
This dish is like that one friend who never takes more than five minutes to get ready but always looks chic and put-together. While pork tenderloin has many virtues (it’s a quick-cooking and relatively inexpensive lean protein), it often needs some help in the flavor department. We sear the pork first to get a golden brown crust, then add a sweet-meets-sour mix of red wine vinegar and honey to deglaze the pan. While the pork rests fresh cherries have their turn in the pan, giving up their juices, which reduce to a syrupy sauce. Take advantage of cherry season while you can, but you can also substitute whole red grapes in the fall for a twist.
Thrillist
Crumbl Has a New Fried Ice Cream Cookie & It's Available This Week Only
Crumbl, the cookie bakery, is releasing a limited edition batch of cookie flavors available until August 13. According to Brand Eating, there will be two new flavors and four returning flavors. The new options are a Fried Ice Cream Cookie and a Lemonade Cookie. The Fried Ice Cream Cookie is...
Giada De Laurentiis Once Said Her Crab Salad Napoleon Is ‘One of the Prettiest Dishes’ She’s Ever Made
Find out why Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis says her Crab Salad Napoleons with Fresh Pasta Recipe is ‘one of the prettiest dishes' she's ever made.
Fox News
Spicy shrimp foil packets for your summer party: Try the recipe
'Tis the season for campfire cooking. Even if you’re not embarking on an overnight trip in a tent, cooking up these spicy shrimp foil packets from Chef Kelli Lewton, the owner of Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners, still feels like a festive treat. "Foil packets are a fun,...
Crumbl Cookies' New Flavor Takes Ice Cream To The Next Level
In a food climate where "more is more" seems to reign supreme, the tried-and-true cookie flavor of chocolate chip just isn't going to get folks running like it used to. Sure, chocolate chip cookies will always be loved, but in the current competitive market of national cookie companies, brands need to get bigger and bolder with their flavors. For Crumbl Cookies, off-the-wall desserts are a challenge it's not afraid to take on.
Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
One of my very favorite soups is chicken tortilla soup. I love that it’s full of spices and loaded with chicken, black beans, and corn, making it hearty without the need for cream. But my favorite part of chicken tortilla soup is that it gets brightened up with lots of toppings to make each bite different and fun.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
