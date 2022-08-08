Officials investigating after new Sumner County courthouse catches fire

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin firefighters battled a fire at the new Sumner County courthouse after it went up in flames late Sunday night.

The Gallatin City Government announced on its Facebook page that the fire appeared to be involved in the roof area of the courthouse.

Sumner County EMA says when first units arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames. The fire has since been extinguished and multiple crews worked to put out hot spots on the roof late Sunday night.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

According to Chief Jeff Beman, there were roofing materials on top of the building when it caught fire. Construction on the new courthouse began in April 2021 and was set to open in 2023. The total cost of the project was estimated to be around $83 million.

At this time, crews are working with the National Weather Service to determine if lightning was a factor in the blaze.

No injuries to fire crews or others were reported.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

