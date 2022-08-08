Read full article on original website
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. Dabbs
Southwest Virginia and Kentucky experiencing significant floodingCheryl E PrestonKentucky State
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Record Visits to Tennessee Parks Last Year - Warriors Path Continues to Be Among TopJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Falcons looking for another strong season
ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season. The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years. Try the Kingsport Times News...
Kingsport Times-News
Remarkable Kingsport turnaround highlights Appy League season
When those 216 little red stitches of a baseball hit leather for the 27th out of Monday’s Appalachian League championship game at Burlington Athletic Stadium, the jubilation on the faces of the victorious Kingsport Axmen was nothing less than genuine. It was the first title for a Kingsport-based squad...
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen set for Appy League championship game
After a long, hot summer of baseball in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen aren’t ready to go home just yet, not when there’s a championship at stake. Kingsport will take on the Burlington Sock Puppets in the league’s championship game Monday night in Burlington, North Carolina. Game time at Burlington Athletic Stadium is 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY — Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by Coach Mock, takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations from former players.
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
mountain-topmedia.com
The ultimate sacrifice: Knott County athlete passes helping flood victims
While Knott County continues to clean up from the catastrophic flood waters which ragged through seven eastern Kentucky counties and took at least 37 lives, a young Patriot athlete passed away on Saturday. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central, collapsed and died while cleaning...
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
A number of pieces of local black history have recently been added to the digital version of ETSU's Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning woes resolved
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure on Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees. However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier
LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome’s main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on...
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
Kingsport Times-News
The highs and lows of lost and found: Airport aims to reunite travelers with misplaced items
BLOUNTVILLE — If you have misplaced an iPad, water bottle, sweater or even a pool stick, there’s a good chance it’s in the Tri-Cities Airport lost and found. “Sunglasses, you better believe it,” said Gabe Sherrill, the Tri-Cities Airport services coordinator, describing the items in the lost and found. “We end up with iPhones, Samsung tablets, tablet gear. I make the best effort possible to get these items back to people because I too know what it’s like to have lost something. We’ve all done it.”
wjhl.com
A great line-up of events coming to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Charlene Baker gets us ready for the BCCM’s Speaker Series, Farm & Fun Time, and the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5K Plog!. For more information check out birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Petcare Cremations
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
Kingsport Times-News
Summer in the Park wraps up season with hikes, traditional crafts and more
KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park, an award-winning nature program at Warriors’ Path State Park, wraps up with one final week of family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events. During the week of Aug. 8, visitors can hike day and night, meet native wildlife, try traditional crafts, and much more...
Kingsport Times-News
New yoga program hosted by Bays Mountain is open
KINGSPORT -- Bays Mountain created a yoga program this summer, and it will continue throughout the fall. There are three different types of classes catered for specific needs and abilities. Power yoga for adults and seniors.
