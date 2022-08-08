ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Falcons looking for another strong season

ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season. The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years. Try the Kingsport Times News...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Remarkable Kingsport turnaround highlights Appy League season

When those 216 little red stitches of a baseball hit leather for the 27th out of Monday’s Appalachian League championship game at Burlington Athletic Stadium, the jubilation on the faces of the victorious Kingsport Axmen was nothing less than genuine. It was the first title for a Kingsport-based squad...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen set for Appy League championship game

After a long, hot summer of baseball in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen aren’t ready to go home just yet, not when there’s a championship at stake. Kingsport will take on the Burlington Sock Puppets in the league’s championship game Monday night in Burlington, North Carolina. Game time at Burlington Athletic Stadium is 7 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY — Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by Coach Mock, takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations from former players.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Wise, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup

JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
JEFF, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

The ultimate sacrifice: Knott County athlete passes helping flood victims

While Knott County continues to clean up from the catastrophic flood waters which ragged through seven eastern Kentucky counties and took at least 37 lives, a young Patriot athlete passed away on Saturday. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central, collapsed and died while cleaning...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection

A number of pieces of local black history have recently been added to the digital version of ETSU's Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning woes resolved

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure on Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees. However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier

LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’

(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The highs and lows of lost and found: Airport aims to reunite travelers with misplaced items

BLOUNTVILLE — If you have misplaced an iPad, water bottle, sweater or even a pool stick, there’s a good chance it’s in the Tri-Cities Airport lost and found. “Sunglasses, you better believe it,” said Gabe Sherrill, the Tri-Cities Airport services coordinator, describing the items in the lost and found. “We end up with iPhones, Samsung tablets, tablet gear. I make the best effort possible to get these items back to people because I too know what it’s like to have lost something. We’ve all done it.”
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Petcare Cremations

(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Summer in the Park wraps up season with hikes, traditional crafts and more

KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park, an award-winning nature program at Warriors’ Path State Park, wraps up with one final week of family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events. During the week of Aug. 8, visitors can hike day and night, meet native wildlife, try traditional crafts, and much more...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New yoga program hosted by Bays Mountain is open

KINGSPORT -- Bays Mountain created a yoga program this summer, and it will continue throughout the fall. There are three different types of classes catered for specific needs and abilities. Power yoga for adults and seniors.
KINGSPORT, TN

