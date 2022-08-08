Vicente Luque reacts following knockout loss to Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 59: “So you want to be a fighter?”

Read full article on original website
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, reveals the fight “that makes the most sense” for his comeback
Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a potential welterweight showdown with fellow contender Gilbert Burns. While he may have enjoyed an incredible year back in 2019, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Jorge Masvidal ever since then. ‘Gamebred’ has lost three straight fights, two to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and one to rival Colby Covington. Many have wondered whether or not he’s got what it takes to get back to the top of the 170-pound division, and most importantly, have wondered how motivated he is to do so.
Michael Chandler questions if Dustin Poirier still considers himself one of the best in world: “We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz means”
Michael Chandler has questioned whether or not Dustin Poirier still believes he’s one of the best fighters in the world. The introduction of Michael Chandler to the UFC family has certainly been entertaining. In addition to being in four incredibly fun fights with a 2-2 record, he’s also a real ‘company man’ who doesn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.
Jake Paul releases unedited footage of sparring session with Hasim Rahman Jr: “I always give you all the truth!”
Jake Paul has responded to Hasim Rahman Jr. leaking sparring footage by posting a clip of his own. Paul and Rahman were expected to fight this month inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout ended up being canceled and the claim from Paul’s team was that Rahman wasn’t going to be able to make the contracted weight.
MMA Fighting
Geoff Neal credits overcoming ‘fear of dying’ for big UFC Vegas 59 win, hopes Gilbert Burns is next
Almost two years ago to the date, Geoff Neal was sitting in a hospital bed, lucky to be alive after a light headache turned into a battle to stay alive. On Saturday at UFC Vegas 59, the UFC welterweight finally exercised the demons from that near-death experience. “I really feel...it...
Charles Oliveira shares how his father reacted to him being stripped of UFC lightweight title: “My dad called me desperate, crying like a child”
Charles Oliveira revealed his father’s emotional reaction to the news that he was stripped of the UFC lightweight gold. Back in May, Oliveira lost the 155-pound championship but it wasn’t due to losing a bout. At the UFC 274 weigh-ins, “do Bronx” missed weight by just half a pound. He was stripped of the gold but he ended up fighting Justin Gaethje and choked him out in the first round.
Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 49 weigh-ins and faceoffs
Check out these photos from the Dana White’s Contender Series 49 weigh-ins and faceoffs in Las Vegas. (Photos by Ken Hathaway, MMA Junkie)
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS
Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Julianna Pena calls for trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes: “She doesn’t touch me next time”
Julianna Pena wants to share the Octagon with Amanda Nunes again. Back in Dec. 2021, Pena stunned the MMA world when she submitted Nunes to become the new UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Their rematch played out far differently with “The Lioness” dominating a tough but clearly outmatched Pena. Nunes won the fight via unanimous decision to get the 135-pound gold back.
MMA Fighting
UFC announces new broadcast deals for Brazil; UFC 283 set for Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro
The UFC has secured a new home in Brazil after reaching a deal with Band TV and revealing it will launch its own UFC Fight Pass streaming service in the country starting January 2023, the company announced Monday. MMA Fighting first reported UFC’s negotiations with Band and its plans to...
Texas judge responds to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan
Seth Fuller has clapped back at Joe Rogan and the other UFC commentators following their critique of his scorecard at UFC 277. Fuller was judging the heavyweight fight between Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes and scored the fight – and the third round for Mayes which was a big surprise. In the third round, Abdelwahab had 3:51 of control time and was two-for-two on takedowns while also outstriking Mayes 18-12, but Fuller gave the round to Mayes which Rogan was very critical of and said on the broadcast “that guy needs a talking to….we need to check to see what he’s been on.”
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 90 with James Krause, Devin Clark, David Onama, Tyson Nam, and Ode Osbourne
The 90th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC San Diego. We’re first joined by MMA coach James Krause (1:48). Next, UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark (12:31) comes on. UFC featherweight David Onama (25:48) then stops by. Closing out the program are UFC flyweights Tyson Nam (36:07) and Ode Osbourne (47:40).
Bo Nickal set for UFC debut
Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Cris Cyborg reveals she’s a free agent, targeting move to boxing: “It’s one of my dreams”
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is currently a free agent. The Brazilian is fresh off her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 in April. The victory was Cyborg’s fourth title defense, as she captured the 145-pound title in January 2020. That win over Blencowe could go down as her last championship defense.
Marlon Vera sends a strong message to UFC fighters complaining about pay: “Dana wasn’t born rich”
UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has given his take on the fighter pay debate. Over the last few years, the debate around UFC athlete pay has skyrocketed. Thanks to figures such as Jake Paul, many have attacked the promotion for their lackluster pay. While many sporting leagues such as the NFL and NBA split profits between players and executives, the UFC is different.
