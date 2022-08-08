Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston.

Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police.

Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in the stomach

They also found a second woman who suffered an injury to her mouth and may have broken or lost some teeth.

Both women were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

An investigation is underway.

