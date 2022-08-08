Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston.
Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police.
Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in the stomach
They also found a second woman who suffered an injury to her mouth and may have broken or lost some teeth.
Both women were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.
