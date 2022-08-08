ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oU2KF_0h8YEvPo00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston.

Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police.

Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in the stomach

They also found a second woman who suffered an injury to her mouth and may have broken or lost some teeth.

Crews discover historic ordnance at Fort Sumter

Both women were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

CPD: Man arrested for Downtown Charleston assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man for an assault in Downtown Charleston that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons (19) was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the August 1 incident. CPD said...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested after attempted robbery in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested on Wednesday morning after an attempted robbery in West Ashley, according to the Charleston Police Department. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers responded to allegations that a man attempted to rob at least one person of their car, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The suspect to a nearby […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Sports
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

CPD reports an uptick in children left in cars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are sounding the alarm after they said several children were left in cars over the past few days in separate incidents. “We have seen an uptick in it recently, and we do want to bring awareness to what’s happening in our community,” said Katrina Billie, a detective at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Consolidated Dispatch#Charleston Police#The Bridgeview Apartment#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
live5news.com

Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Pursuit of stolen car ends in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy