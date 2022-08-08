Effective: 2022-08-08 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Weld County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Weld County through 700 PM MDT At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Grover, or 36 miles southeast of Cheyenne, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grover and Keota. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

