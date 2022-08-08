ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

1 hurt in shooting at business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO – A man working at a business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was shot shortly after opening the business Monday morning, police said.The shooting was reported around 9:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Precita Avenue, where the 61-year-old victim was shot by a male suspect minutes after opening the business, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter remains at large and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of him.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SFist

In-Fighting Over Affordable Housing at City Hall Escalates With New Lawsuit; Meanwhile Newsom's Office Launches Unprecedented Review of SF Policy

A housing nonprofit aligned with Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, has now filed suit in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep a competing charter amendment about affordable housing off the November ballot. And meanwhile, we learn today that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an unprecedented "housing policy and practice review" with a view toward identifying why SF has such trouble building new housing.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco consumers are conserving more this year

Summertime water use among San Francisco residents is far lower than what it was last year and is also well below the state average. Still, officials are trying to convince users to fix leaks and find other spots where water may be going to waste.
KRON4 News

Man arrested in 1982 cold case stabbing of Palo Alto teen

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – Karen Stitt was last seen almost 40 years ago, in September 1982, walking toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. Last week, an arrest was finally made in her murder. Gary G. Ramirez, 75, was arrested at his Maui home August 2 after the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office obtained a search warrant, […]
hoodline.com

Toys R Us will return to downtown SF — inside the Union Square Macy’s

San Francisco kids of the 1980s and 1990s remember when Union Square was a dream destination for kids; thanks to Union Square F.A.O. Schwarz store complete with live human toy soldiers, a gigantic lava lamp full of Barbie shoes, and a giant set of piano keys you could jump on like Tom Hanks in Big. But after hard times in retail, that store closed in 2003.
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
