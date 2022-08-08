Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
NEW MAP: Indian Ridge Fire grows to 341 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to 341 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is located approximately 2.5 miles east of Indian Creek Campground and the Paradise Road. The first overnight infrared flight log for this fire notes...
NBCMontana
Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan set for takeoff this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of the second annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan are moving ahead with the event this Saturday and Sunday after a close call with the Elmo 2 Fire. The final decision will come from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. The event features vintage seaplanes...
Redhorn Fire sees some growth, now at 398 acres
The Monday update shows that the Redhorn Fire burning in the Mission Mountains has grown from 343 acres to 398 acres.
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
Man Hits Man With a Hammer at Missoula’s Authorized Camp Site
On August 3, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a reported assault at the Authorized Camp Site on Clark Fork Lane. The officer located the alleged victim who was laying on the ground near the entrance to the campsite. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers responded...
NBCMontana
Rock slope stability project to begin on Highway 135
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews will begin working to stabilize the rock slope on Highway 135 this week about 14 miles north of St. Regis. Work includes rock scaling, ditch cleanout and replacing the concrete barrier rail. Construction is estimated to be mostly finished by the fall with some work...
What Chick-Fil-A Means For Reserve St. Traffic in Missoula
When news of Chick-Fil-A opening a new location in Missoula broke last year, excitement has been building for the eventual grand opening, which we reported will be late September of 2022. Missoulians have been split on whether they'll be visiting the fast food location based on various opinions surrounding social issues.
Baseball Bat Assault Near the California Street Footbridge in Missoula
On August 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the area of the California Street footbridge for a report of a person hit in the head with a baseball bat. The suspect was heading north and was identified as Carl Ringkamp. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Carl...
NBCMontana
Flathead Lake Boat Show returns after a 3-year hiatus
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Lake Boat Show is back on the water after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society says 23 boats will be in the water, and will have five boats and a 'woodie' jet ski on display as well.
NBCMontana
Asbestos screening available in Missoula Tuesday and Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will screen people in Missoula on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mobile clinic will be set up at the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve. Officials say it's often hard for people who qualify for benefits to make it to Libby, so...
NBCMontana
Survey observes wild bees in Gravelly Mountains
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest's botany and wildlife crews and Dillon's Youth Employment Program participated in a wild bee survey in the Gravelly Mountains last month. The program was led by Montana State University, Forest Service entomologists and graduate students and served as a training event for...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council approves deal for Bridge Apartments
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council approved a deal for BlueLine Development to take over property management at Missoula's Bridge Apartments in a meeting on Monday night. The agreement contains an exclusive five-year development option that allows BlueLine to decide whether they want to redevelop the property, which...
montanaoutdoor.com
Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing
18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
Missoula hot dog stand gives away free food to people in need
For Eric and Terri Wood serving their street family is about more than just topping hot dogs with bacon and cheese.
NBCMontana
Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit gets underway in Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit gets underway in Butte on Monday. Each year, the Jeremy Bullock Foundation, the University of Montana, and Montana's Office of Public Instruction works to end violence in schools. The statewide summit brings together educators, school nurses, law enforcement, mental health...
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
NBCMontana
Near record highs, isolated thunderstorms return
High pressure will be in control the next few days. Daytime temperatures will be in the 90s. A few locations, including Missoula, could see record highs as we reach into the triple digits. Gusty winds are expected Tuesday. We transition to a southwest flow by Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council approves cannabis business licensing ordinance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to use fans and filters to cut down on nuisance...
Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy
The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
montanasports.com
Picked to win the Big Sky Conference, Griz football officially opens fall camp
MISSOULA — Football is officially back in Missoula as the Montana Grizzlies kicked off their 2022 fall camp with expectations once again through the roof for the upcoming campaign. The Grizzlies open the season ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform preseason polls as they began camp at Dornblaser...
