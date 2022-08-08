ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignatius, MT

NBCMontana

NEW MAP: Indian Ridge Fire grows to 341 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to 341 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is located approximately 2.5 miles east of Indian Creek Campground and the Paradise Road. The first overnight infrared flight log for this fire notes...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan set for takeoff this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of the second annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan are moving ahead with the event this Saturday and Sunday after a close call with the Elmo 2 Fire. The final decision will come from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. The event features vintage seaplanes...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Rock slope stability project to begin on Highway 135

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews will begin working to stabilize the rock slope on Highway 135 this week about 14 miles north of St. Regis. Work includes rock scaling, ditch cleanout and replacing the concrete barrier rail. Construction is estimated to be mostly finished by the fall with some work...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What Chick-Fil-A Means For Reserve St. Traffic in Missoula

When news of Chick-Fil-A opening a new location in Missoula broke last year, excitement has been building for the eventual grand opening, which we reported will be late September of 2022. Missoulians have been split on whether they'll be visiting the fast food location based on various opinions surrounding social issues.
MISSOULA, MT
Saint Ignatius, MT
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake Boat Show returns after a 3-year hiatus

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Lake Boat Show is back on the water after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society says 23 boats will be in the water, and will have five boats and a 'woodie' jet ski on display as well.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Asbestos screening available in Missoula Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will screen people in Missoula on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mobile clinic will be set up at the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve. Officials say it's often hard for people who qualify for benefits to make it to Libby, so...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Survey observes wild bees in Gravelly Mountains

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest's botany and wildlife crews and Dillon's Youth Employment Program participated in a wild bee survey in the Gravelly Mountains last month. The program was led by Montana State University, Forest Service entomologists and graduate students and served as a training event for...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula City Council approves deal for Bridge Apartments

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council approved a deal for BlueLine Development to take over property management at Missoula's Bridge Apartments in a meeting on Monday night. The agreement contains an exclusive five-year development option that allows BlueLine to decide whether they want to redevelop the property, which...
MISSOULA, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing

18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit gets underway in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit gets underway in Butte on Monday. Each year, the Jeremy Bullock Foundation, the University of Montana, and Montana's Office of Public Instruction works to end violence in schools. The statewide summit brings together educators, school nurses, law enforcement, mental health...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Near record highs, isolated thunderstorms return

High pressure will be in control the next few days. Daytime temperatures will be in the 90s. A few locations, including Missoula, could see record highs as we reach into the triple digits. Gusty winds are expected Tuesday. We transition to a southwest flow by Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula City Council approves cannabis business licensing ordinance

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to use fans and filters to cut down on nuisance...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy

The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
MONTANA STATE

