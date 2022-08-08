ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Moose Fire grows to 72,710 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 72,710 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 1,364 acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "There was perimeter growth tonight along most of the western, southwestern,...
