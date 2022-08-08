Read full article on original website
Moose Fire grows to 72,710 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 72,710 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 1,364 acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "There was perimeter growth tonight along most of the western, southwestern,...
Salmon-Challis National Forest reports new fire
The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had one new fire in the last week. The post Salmon-Challis National Forest reports new fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Wildfire suppression efforts on public lands prompt temporary closure of BLM’s Morgan Bar Campground
Beginning Aug. 8, the Bureau of Land Management’s Morgan Bar Campground will be temporarily closed to use by the public due to wildfire suppression activities. The post Wildfire suppression efforts on public lands prompt temporary closure of BLM’s Morgan Bar Campground appeared first on Local News 8.
Helicopter pilot who died battling wildfires near Salmon remembered as hero and friend
OROFINO — Honor. Service. Sacrifice. Those are words used to describe not only members of the military, but also wildland firefighters. Tom Hayes was both. Thumbs up and a smile. That can also describe Tom, who was caught smiling and...
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
