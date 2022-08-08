Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Sun & Surf Cinema Recliner Donation
OCEAN CITY, Md – After 50 years of providing fun and entertainment to Ocean City, The Sun and Surf Cinema will be closing this Fall, and now they’re donating their heated recliners back to the community. They want to give their luxurious red vinyl heated recliners to local...
delawaretoday.com
Drift Offers Fresh, Local Seafood in Rehoboth Beach
A dream team of restaurateurs brings the new eatery to Rehoboth, with a focus on fresh seafood paired perfectly with wines and cocktails. When Drift, the eagerly awaited newcomer on the Culinary Coast, opens on Wednesday, Aug. 10, guests will recognize some familiar faces. To start, the Rehoboth restaurant is...
Cape Gazette
Watermelon queens bring smiles to Rehoboth Boardwalk
National Watermelon Day was Aug. 3, and to celebrate the annual event, representatives from the Mar-Del Watermelon Association and the National Watermelon Association handed out fresh-cut slices of watermelon on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Aug. 4. Watermelon queens donned their tiaras and pageant sashes to hand out roughly 45 sliced...
WMDT.com
Maryland Secretary of Agriculture celebrates National Farmers Market Week in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- With fresh produce in crates, tents up, and lines of people it may just look like any other Tuesday at the Camden Avenue Farmers Market, in Salisbury, but it’s actually more than that. They’re celebrating National Farmer’s Market Week. “So, certainly a lot of farmers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo hosting End of Summer Party
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo is hosting an End of Summer Party this Saturday, August 13th. Swing by the zoo between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for keeper talks, face painting, food trucks, local vendors, and much more. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
OC welcomes boaters from all over participating in 49th Annual White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md.- With $8.6 million on the line, would you sharpen up your fishing skills and enter the world’s largest and richest billfish tournament? Well, for some it’s a no brainier. “This is one of the biggest weeks of the year,” OC Mayor Rick Meehan said.
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MD
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
WMDT.com
Spectrum announces $10 million broadband network expansion project for Somerset Co.
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Spectrum announced on Tuesday that construction is underway on a $10 million fiber-optic network expansion project that will bring gigabit broadband in parts of Somerset County. We’re told the project is funded by an $8.5 million Connect Maryland Grant, with an additional $75,000 from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Georgetown East Gateway Project completed ensuring safer roadways for locals
Georgetown, Del. – In Georgetown, you’ll see new improvements that are expected to make travel safer. That includes two new traffic circles and more bike and pedestrian paths at the intersection of Sand Hill ROad and Airport Road to intersect US 9, with the completion of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvement Project.
Cape Gazette
The Granary asks for special development district designation
The developers of the Granary at Draper Farm project in Milton have asked the town council for classification as a special development district, a special tax designation that would help pay for infrastructure related to the development. A special development district is a mechanism by which Granary property owners would...
WMDT.com
Environmental organizations speak out against AquaCon’s proposed salmon farm
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A 25-acre salmon farm could be coming to Delmarva. However local environmental organizations are speaking out to put a stop to this change. 47 ABC spoke with ShoreRivers to learn more about concerns with this big change being proposed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. AquaCon a Norweigan start-up is proposing an indoor salmon farm to come to Federalsburg. Opponents at ShoreRiver say this would negatively impact the water quality and nearby habitats. Now they are providing an alternative to the farm, so it is not permitted on Delmarva.
Cape Gazette
Beebe Medical Foundation celebrates 500th membership in 1916 Club
For Rehoboth Beach residents Bruce Rohr and Andrew Wills, joining the 1916 Club was an easy decision after hearing about the importance of a strong, not-for-profit community health system from Tom Protack, Beebe Medical Foundation president. What Rohr and Wills didn’t know is that theirs would become the 500th membership...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Ocean City, MD
Ocean City is a laid-back beachfront town located on a barrier island between the Isle of Wright Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. It has a beautiful beach and iconic boardwalk that draw thousands of tourists and locals across the year, especially in summer. However, these are not the only attractions in Ocean City; the town is teeming with beautiful shops, top-notch restaurants, wild attractions, and fun amusement parks. Let’s count down 20 of the best things to do in Ocean City, MD.
delawaretoday.com
These Coastal Delaware Homes Boast Stunning Details
Photo by Lean Powell/Atlantic Exposure. With upscale architectural elements, abundant amenities and comfortable quarters for guests, these homes in coastal Sussex County are year-round getaways. Green Energy. $869,000. Address: 11 Ennis Lane, Rehoboth Beach. Bedrooms, Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Square Footage: 2,700 Lot Size: 0.36 acres. Yearn for a...
WMDT.com
Celebrating National Lighthouse Day
LEWES, Del. – Sunday was National Lighthouse Day. Lewes officials shared beautiful pictures of the lighthouse that helps to guide the Cape May Ferry every day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
The Dispatch
Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
The Dispatch
Renovations Still Underway At Main Street Storefronts
BERLIN – While residents are eager to see renovations completed at the Main Street storefronts currently under construction, plans are still being finalized. Since the revitalization of the structures from 19 N. Main St. to 7 N. Main Street was approved by the Berlin Historic District (HDC) this spring, town staff have fielded countless inquiries from residents and business owners asking when the work will be done.
Cape Gazette
Carrie Lingo Team welcomes three new members
As the Carrie Lingo Team continues to grow in both sales volume and client satisfaction, it is also growing in numbers with the addition of three new members: Leslie Savage, Carly Meluney and Katie Green. Leslie Savage was born and raised in Lewes. After graduating from Cape Henlopen High School,...
WBOC
2022 White Marlin Open Kicks Off in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - It is touted as the richest billfishing tournament in the world. Now, the White Marlin Open is back in Ocean City. Tournament Director Madelyne Rowan says over 400 boats have entered into this year's contest. "Fuel prices are more than double what they were last year,...
workboat.com
Mississippi River overnight cruise vessel passes sea trials
A new Mississippi River overnight riverboat passed sea trials late last week and is on its way to New Orleans to begin its inaugural season, American Cruise Lines announced yesterday. Guilford, Conn.-based ACL has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. American Symphony is the...
Comments / 0