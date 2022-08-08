Read full article on original website
Related
School clothes, supplies eligible for tax discount in Illinois through Aug. 14
ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois' Tax Holiday started Friday for clothing, footwear and school supplies. The deal lasts for two weekends, running from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14. The Illinois Tax Holiday is a bit different than Missouri's Tax-Free Weekend that just concluded. In Illinois, the state tax is lowered...
wmay.com
As Illinois adds teachers and sheds students, is there really a teacher shortage?
(The Center Square) – Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem.
Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. See the 600 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
star967.net
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program
Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
Central Illinois Proud
Why your license plate stickers look different this year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois license plate stickers look different this year, and some people are wondering why. “It was a little odd,” said one Jeremy Brown, Peoria resident. The Spokesperson for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Dave Druker said it’s a problem that emerged in 2022...
wevv.com
More than $260K awarded through CenterPoint Energy's 'Community Safe Grant' program in 2022
Officials with CenterPoint Energy said Tuesday that the utility's "Community Safety Grant" program had awarded more than $260,000 to communities so far this year. According to CenterPoint, the funds have been awarded to communities in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas, through approximately 130 different grants. The grants awarded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
First Rebate Checks Will Go in the Mail Next Week
(INDIANAPOLIS) – You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.
I-Cash program sets new records
Illinois’ unclaimed property program set records for both the amount of money returned and the number of claims paid during past year, according to Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. The I-Cash program returned $280 million to taxpayers from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The program paid 362,352 claims during that time frame. These […]
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard
I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there is a catch
(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday. It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies […]
Unreasonably Cold Winter Expected For Illinois, You Read That Right
If you love the cold, and I mean stupid cold temperatures, Illinois' upcoming winter may be for you. Some do enjoy winter but it's usually because of the scenery fresh snowfall creates. It's generally around early August chatter begins about what to expect for the winter and this makes sense. It's about this time of the year when Illinois residents are sick of the heat and humidity.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
WANE-TV
Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week
INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include...
wevv.com
Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says nearly 2,000 customers have been approved for the Bill Relief Program that launched in July, and that applications are still open. Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says nearly 2,000 customers have...
Comments / 0