Yellow Jackets hope to get over the 3-win mark for first time since 2018

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Head Coach Geoff Collins came home to Atlanta in 2019 hoping to return the Yellow Jackets to the status of a team that could compete for an ACC title, year in and year out.

The Yellow Jackets last won the ACC Championship in 2009, and have not won more than three games in any season under Collins.

Collins, born in raised in Conyers, GA, had twice been an assistant for Tech before landing his first head coaching opportunity at Temple University in 2017.

With a scheduled loaded with top tier opponents in 2022, will Collins finally produce a winning product on the field, and get the Yellow Jackets to their first bowl under is regime?

Miles Garrett, Fox 5 Atlanta Sports Reporter joined Sam & Greg on the Weekends, to discuss the upcoming football seasons for the Falcons, Bulldogs, and Yellow Jackets, and Miles was very honest when asked his thoughts on Coach Collins and his future on the Flats.

“It’s gonna be a pretty tough season for the Yellow Jackets just because of the schedule,” emphasized Garrett when forecasting the Jackets season.

“It really is a make or break year for this Georgia Tech staff”, stressed Miles when recognizing that Coach Collins has only amassed a 9-25 overall record since being hired.

The Yellow Jackets open the season against what will be an inspired Clemson Tigers squad hoping to show the national landscape that they are ready to once again challenge for a National Championship.

After the Tigers, Coach Collins will welcome is alma mater, Western Carolina to North Avenue (Sept 10), and finish a tough opening month by hosting Ole Miss (Sept 17) and then traveling to Orlando to take on an always dangerous UCF team. (Sept 24)

“You are going to find out really quick about how good this Georgia Tech team might be going into the latter half of the year,” suggested Miles when telling Sam & Greg the early opponents for the Jackets will be a tough road.

