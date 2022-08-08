BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the middle of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in some spots this morning. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with a few showers north of I-20. Any rain that develops this morning will likely end up light and travel to the north. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs approaching the upper 80s. Rain chances today will end up slightly higher than yesterday at 60%. We could stay mostly dry early this afternoon with widely scattered storms developing. I think our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur this evening. Weather models are hinting that a surge of moisture could develop to our south and lift to the north. It would not surprise me if we saw clusters of showers and storms along I-20 and pushing to the north between 6 PM - 10 PM. Main threats today will be heavy rainfall and lightning. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. If you plan on being out this evening, we will likely end up mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s around 8 PM.

