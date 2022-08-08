Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans expansion creating 415 jobs in East Ala.
ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years, according to Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Wellborn Cabinet’s plan is to construct and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
thebamabuzz.com
23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8
We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
Alabama overpaid COVID-era unemployment, asking some recipients to pay it back
The state of Alabama paid out a record amount of unemployment during the pandemic, but now the Alabama Department of Labor is asking Alabamians to repay some of the money they received.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World’s Longest Yard Sale stretches through Alabama
One man's trash is another man's treasure, and this past weekend, visitors from all over the country had the opportunity to find those treasures.
Mind-Blowing Statistics About Health Care in Alabama
Health Care is certainly a hot topic even right here in West Alabama. It seems that health care statistics vary from state to state. I always ask … But why?. According to WalletHub, there are states that there best and worst states for health care. They “compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome” and ranked the various states.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
aldailynews.com
Boozer: State of Alabama ‘financially healthy’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State Treasurer Young Boozer says the state’s financial situation is healthy as his office manages more money with more financial return than in any other time in the state’s history. Economic growth and the recent influx of federal money has seen the state’s overall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
wbrc.com
Scattered storms expected to develop again Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the middle of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in some spots this morning. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with a few showers north of I-20. Any rain that develops this morning will likely end up light and travel to the north. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs approaching the upper 80s. Rain chances today will end up slightly higher than yesterday at 60%. We could stay mostly dry early this afternoon with widely scattered storms developing. I think our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur this evening. Weather models are hinting that a surge of moisture could develop to our south and lift to the north. It would not surprise me if we saw clusters of showers and storms along I-20 and pushing to the north between 6 PM - 10 PM. Main threats today will be heavy rainfall and lightning. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. If you plan on being out this evening, we will likely end up mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s around 8 PM.
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
15 counties with the most born-and-bred Alabamians
Almost 70% of Alabamians were born in the state, a figure that places it at number eight nationally for homegrown residents. Some Alabama counties, however, have a much higher percent of born and bred residents, according to a list compiled by Stacker. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the...
Alabama Department of Health orders 8,000 Novavax COVID-19 vaccines for adults
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Health announced another COVID-19 vaccine option is available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Health, 8,000 doses were ordered, and 5,000 will be dispersed to county health departments throughout Alabama. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention […]
wbrc.com
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
(CNN) – California’s Death Valley experienced widespread damage after it got nearly a year’s worth of rainfall over just three hours Friday. Images taken by a European Space Agency Satellite before and after the rains show the differences in the landscape. The enhanced color images use short...
COVID ‘Surge’ Propels Alabama to 6th Place in New Cases Per Capita
Alabama is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. It’s not at this point as drastic as the January surge, but there’s one thing that makes the current crop of cases different. The COVID BA.5 variant is more contagious than the previous ones. People who have managed to get...
Comments / 0