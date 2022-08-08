ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Comments / 0

Related
Greatist

Wet vs. Dry Dog Food: Which is More Pawsitive for Your Pooch’s Health?

The “best” food depends on your dog’s size, breed, and health needs. Here’s how to choose what to serve your dog, according to expert vets. Now that doggy ice cream is officially a thing (thanks, Ben & Jerry’s), it should come as no surprise that pet parents everywhere truly care about choosing the best (and most delish) food for their pets.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Manufacturing#Unhealthy Food#Vitamin#Food Industry#Pawco Raises Seed Round#Pawco Foods#Impossiblefoods#The Team H
dogster.com

How Much Food to Feed My Dog — Based on Breed and Size

How much food you feed your dog is a more important question than you may think. When incorrect, the caloric and nutritional makeup of your dog’s food and treats can have an adverse effect on his standard of living and overall length of life. Discuss the topic with your trusted veterinarian in an open and honest dialogue. Together you can come up with a plan that will allow you to help your dog remain healthy.
PETS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
thewildest.com

You’re Probably Not Washing Your Dog’s Bowl Enough

You wouldn’t dish up your dinner on a dirty plate but you’re probably pouring your dog’s kibble into a bacteria-laden bowl. “Previous studies have found medically important and potentially pathogenic bacteria…that bacteria can be shared or spread around the house,” explains Dr. Emily Luisana, a veterinary nutritionist and author of a new study on pet parents’ food handling and hygiene practices. “The bacteria that’s harbored in our pets’ bowls may not stay there.”
PETS
petsplusmag.com

SodaPup Announces New American-Made “Ebowl” Slow Feeder Enrichment Dog Bowl

(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – SodaPup Founder and CEO, Adam Baker announced the launch of SodaPup’s first slow feeder bowl, the Honeycomb ebowl. “SodaPup has always been very focused on the enrichment category and most recently has concentrated its efforts on feeding systems. Over the last 18 months we have introduced our emat lick mats, our ecoin durable licking devices, and our etray shallow segmented feeding trays. Today, we are launching our first true slow feeder bowl which we call an ebowl.” Baker said.
ANIMALS
dogsbestlife.com

Wet or dry dog food? Which is better for my puppy’s teeth?

There is a long-standing battle between proponents who argue the merits of wet or dry dog food for good dental health in dogs. But you may be surprised to learn that much of the popular information about this topic is untrue. Many dog owners follow the logic that wet food...
PETS
CNBC

Higher housing costs force more pet owners to surrender their dogs

A survey by pet care site Rover found that to adjust for increasing prices, pet parents are trading down on things like food, treats and accessories for their dogs. In some cases, owners have been forced to say goodbye to their four-legged best friends. Shelters across the country are hearing...
TUCSON, AZ
dogsbestlife.com

7 ways pet CBD treats may improve your pup’s life

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been all the rage in recent years. You can hear about its numerous health benefits for humans wherever you go. However, most people don’t know there are products like pet CBD treats. Research is still being done, but early tests show that CBD can help dogs...
PETS
Us Weekly

Best Cat Treats to Calm Your Feline Friend in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cats get stressed just like humans. Some grow anxious when their owners leave them for extended periods. Others feel uncomfortable when new people come into the home. They also get stressed by distributions to their lives, like moving, getting a new pet, or living with a new person. Cat treats can come in helpful for these situations.
PETS
Reader's Digest

Over 40,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Adorable Pet Water Fountain

Providing our pets with the absolute best care is a priority, from feeding them the best dog and cat food to offering them the best water bowls and even the best pet gear—even if it’s literally just the best dog poop bags. If you’ve already spoiled your pet with the best dog toys on Amazon and the best cat toys on Amazon, it’s time to say hello to the Veken Pet Fountain.
PET SERVICES
UPI News

Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy