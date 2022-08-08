ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Students stand with PA teacher suspended over Pledge of Allegiance

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Parents and former students are rallying for a Central Dauphin East middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion over the pledge of allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on TikTok called “fire Sharon Davis” – accusing her of being racist and […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Government
abc27.com

Harrisburg’s new way to prevent illegal dumping

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Public Works spent Friday morning cleaning up the streets, and now they are working on a plan to stop illegal dumping in its tracks. Crews were at several locations, including Woodbine and Maclay and parts of 6th and Herr Streets, where the city says they see lots of illegal trash dumping around this time of year.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Plants + Pints event coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plants + Pints is an event that highlights local vegetarian and vegan vendors, craft beverages, and other plant-based products. It is coming to Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square in August. “Plants + Pints aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle,” says...
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
abc27.com

Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Beagles brought to Adams County SPCA from Virginia breeding facility play outside for first time

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rescued beagles brought to theAdams County SPCA from a breeding facility in Virginia got to play outside for the first time on Monday. The 30 dogs arrived last week from an Envigo facility as part of a transfer plan following a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice alleging animal welfare act violations. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Virginia facility and taken to shelters or rescue organizations in several states.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
LANCASTER, PA
theburgnews.com

Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book

While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

