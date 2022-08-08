Read full article on original website
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of History
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Students stand with PA teacher suspended over Pledge of Allegiance
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Parents and former students are rallying for a Central Dauphin East middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion over the pledge of allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on TikTok called “fire Sharon Davis” – accusing her of being racist and […]
Harrisburg’s new way to prevent illegal dumping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Public Works spent Friday morning cleaning up the streets, and now they are working on a plan to stop illegal dumping in its tracks. Crews were at several locations, including Woodbine and Maclay and parts of 6th and Herr Streets, where the city says they see lots of illegal trash dumping around this time of year.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
Miniature horse welcomed as newest recruit at Pa. police department
He’s chomping at the bit to fight some crime. A police department in Pennsylvania has welcomed a miniature horse as its newest recruit. LISTEN: Pa. firefighters rush to save dog on roof, realize he just likes to sunbathe up there | Today in Pa. Fox 43 News reports how...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Susquehanna Valley fire departments warn that text selling T-shirts is a scam
Scammers are preying on your desire to help your local fire department. The scam is happening across the Susquehanna Valley and the state. Multiple fire departments are warning their communities about this T-shirt text scam. One scam text message claims to be from the Union Fire and Hose Company in...
Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
abc27.com
Plants + Pints event coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plants + Pints is an event that highlights local vegetarian and vegan vendors, craft beverages, and other plant-based products. It is coming to Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square in August. “Plants + Pints aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle,” says...
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Scammers posing as local fire companies is the newest scam sweeping southcentral Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local fire companies across the Midstate are warning of a new scam. Many fire companies, including Union Deposit, Lancaster Township, and Rheems Fire Departments have posted announcements on their Facebook pages warning residents of the new scam. Typically, the potential victim will receive a text message...
Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
Death investigations on the rise in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- Charles Hall has been the Cumberland County coroner for 10 years. In that time, his office has seen a big increase in death investigations with 1,376 cases last year alone. “In 2012, when I became coroner, we had 242 cases for the whole year. I am already at 823 for this […]
Face masks unlikely in Pa. schools this fall, barring ‘extreme’ COVID-19 outbreak
With COVID-19 cases and deaths remaining stubbornly high in the United States, the federal government has no short-term plans to dial back recommendations for things including face masks in schools, according to a recent report by NBC News. That means the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue...
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Beagles brought to Adams County SPCA from Virginia breeding facility play outside for first time
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rescued beagles brought to theAdams County SPCA from a breeding facility in Virginia got to play outside for the first time on Monday. The 30 dogs arrived last week from an Envigo facility as part of a transfer plan following a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice alleging animal welfare act violations. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Virginia facility and taken to shelters or rescue organizations in several states.
Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
theburgnews.com
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
