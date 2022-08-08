Read full article on original website
Kansas hit-and-run driver stopped to apologize: Affidavit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A witness to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wichita in May said the driver stopped and said, “I’m sorry,” before driving away. The hit-and-run crash happened right after a fatal shooting at a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North. Boisy Barefield, 17, died. As police headed […]
Police: Suspect identified in Wichita standoff
A suspect in a weekend police stand off and officer involved shooting has been identified.
Wichita police identify man shot, injured after five-hour SWAT standoff Sunday
A police captain says the man had shattered several car windows with an ax at two separate homes.
McPherson man arrested on multiple charges
A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
Ex ‘Crazy Car Guy’ pitchman sentenced for meth charge stemming from Wichita drug probe
Aaron Wirtz is perhaps best remembered in Wichita as the obnoxious “crazy car guy” character in a series of Super Car Guys ads that ran in the 2010s, though he parted ways with the used car dealership years ago.
Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aaron Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in local car commercials on local television outlets, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday. Wirtz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison […]
Plea: Wichita man ran over, killed childhood friend after gin, chess, religion fight
Prosecutors say Travis Shaw drove his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan over David Lee, causing him to “become lodged underneath” the car. He walked away afterward.
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
Early morning roll over crash injures three in Wichita
Wichita Police are investigating a crash that left one person with critical injuries. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Monday morning on Kellogg near Seneca.
Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help
A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.
Augusta man drowns in Nebraska
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 79-year-old man from Augusta drowned in Nebraska over the weekend. It happened at a private lake south of Genoa early Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said Wayne E. Mathias was swimming about 100 feet from the shore when he shouted for help and disappeared under the water. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office […]
Two Fatalities, One other Injured in Saturday Accident Southeast of Moundridge
MCPHERSON COUNTY – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Moundridge Fire/Rescue and Moundridge EMS, responded to a traffic collision at 26th Ave and Arapaho Rd. During the investigation, it was determined that a Stinger bale stacker and Chevrolet pickup met...
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Police looking for information in drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
Man Killed After Being Struck By An SUV in South Wichita
A man was killed after being hit by an SUV Friday night. The Wichita Police Department said that 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of S. Broadway. Authorities said that shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area...
Police: Burglars rob jewelry kiosks at Wichita's Towne East Square
A pair of robberies were reported from two separate jewelry kiosks at a Wichita mall. The Wichita Police Department, (WPD), was alerted at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident
KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
