ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Kansas hit-and-run driver stopped to apologize: Affidavit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A witness to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wichita in May said the driver stopped and said, “I’m sorry,” before driving away. The hit-and-run crash happened right after a fatal shooting at a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North. Boisy Barefield, 17, died. As police headed […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

McPherson man arrested on multiple charges

A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
State
Arkansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aaron Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in local car commercials on local television outlets, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday. Wirtz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison […]
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen

Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#North Side#Violent Crime#Kwch Rsb
KSNT News

Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help

A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.
GYPSUM, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Augusta man drowns in Nebraska

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 79-year-old man from Augusta drowned in Nebraska over the weekend. It happened at a private lake south of Genoa early Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said Wayne E. Mathias was swimming about 100 feet from the shore when he shouted for help and disappeared under the water. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office […]
AUGUSTA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police looking for information in drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man Killed After Being Struck By An SUV in South Wichita

A man was killed after being hit by an SUV Friday night. The Wichita Police Department said that 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of S. Broadway. Authorities said that shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident

KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
KINGMAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy