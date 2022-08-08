CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line.The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the 79th Street station, police said.Police said a 29-year-old man was on the train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.Chicago police released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects. In the video, police said after a brief conversation with the victim, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot and killed the victim.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO