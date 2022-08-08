ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QueenLadyT
2d ago

Exactly why I hesitate to travel anywhere these days. Although I dislike living in fear because of my knowing God (please just stating my opinion or just how I feel) I'm more cautious on those that don't. I always say that some POWERFUL PRAYER IS DEFINITELY NEEDED IN THIS GREAT CITY that is heavily crowded with just pure evil and wickedness that it's not funny. May God cover any individual with His Mercy and Grace as we all embark on our daily lives 🙏💕🙌

Larry Rivkin
2d ago

idea to reduce crime....bring back public stoning/shaming and sell tickets with proceeds to victims

XSoCal
2d ago

Why would anyone do that? I just don't get the animals that lives in the city. Some gene defects.

Police seek to identify Red Line homicide suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line.The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the 79th Street station, police said.Police said a 29-year-old man was on the train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.Chicago police released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects. In the video, police said after a brief conversation with the victim, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot and killed the victim.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge

A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
CHICAGO, IL
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment

CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
CHICAGO, IL
Catalytic converter thefts: Tips on how to prevent the rising Chicago crime

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. It's a costly crime that more and more people are falling victim to. "When they cut the converter off, they do a lot of damage," said Gary Kinsler, Autohaus owner. "This is very expensive. To replace this with OEM parts and put it back to the way it was, it could be up to $3,000 dollars."
CHICAGO, IL
