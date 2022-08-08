Read full article on original website
QueenLadyT
2d ago
Exactly why I hesitate to travel anywhere these days. Although I dislike living in fear because of my knowing God (please just stating my opinion or just how I feel) I'm more cautious on those that don't. I always say that some POWERFUL PRAYER IS DEFINITELY NEEDED IN THIS GREAT CITY that is heavily crowded with just pure evil and wickedness that it's not funny. May God cover any individual with His Mercy and Grace as we all embark on our daily lives 🙏💕🙌
Reply(3)
21
Larry Rivkin
2d ago
idea to reduce crime....bring back public stoning/shaming and sell tickets with proceeds to victims
Reply(2)
17
XSoCal
2d ago
Why would anyone do that? I just don't get the animals that lives in the city. Some gene defects.
Reply
12
