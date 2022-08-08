Read full article on original website
WRGB
Albany South End residents strongly oppose expansion of city rescue mission
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Controversy over a homeless shelter in Albany’s south end. The Capital City Rescue Mission was the topic of a heated discussion during Tuesday night’s Planning Board meeting. While the mission wants to expand, city residents and some elected officials are saying not so...
Albany Co. suspends employee residency requirement
The Albany County Legislature approved a resolution Monday night aimed at filling open job positions.
Fulton County Sheriff preparing businesses for new gun laws
FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning this week, you may see signs allowing concealed carry in local businesses across Fulton County as the area prepares for a New York State law set to take effect in September. The new rule is part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and also bans firearms in sensitive areas […]
Pizza shop raising money to help Coxsackie diner after fire
Paul's Pizza & Pasta in Coxsackie is raising money to help Chrissy and Tim's Diner after a fire on July 24. Starting August 10 at 4 p.m., the pizza shop will be donating $2 for every pizza sold to the owners of the diner.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County
Filli's Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli's Facebook page, the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
wamc.org
NYS DEC investigating alum spill in Greene County
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating an aluminum salt spill at the village of Catskill’s water treatment facility. The DEC says about 1,500 gallons of alum leaked from a broken pipe on Sunday resulting in a fish kill in the Potic Creek in the town of Coxsackie. WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with Sean Mahar, DEC’s Executive Deputy Commissioner.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Saratoga Springs DPW, Housing Authority to share salt, gas services
The Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Saratoga Springs Housing Authority (SSHA) have entered into a shared services agreement for salt and gas purchases. The Saratoga Springs City Council unanimously supported the agreement during its August 2 city council meeting.
WRGB
Albany County requires gun dealers to display warning of firearms
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Legislature passed a local ordinance that requires all gun stores dealers and vendors in the county to display a sign at their business, warning of the dangers firearms can pose. The law is called Local Law F but it's also known as...
saratogaliving.com
The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans
The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers respond to lean-to fire on Alger Island, wildland fire east of Pharaoh Lake
On July 28 at 8 p.m., Forest Rangers Miller, Nally, and Thompson responded to a report of a hiker lost on OK Slip Falls. Cell phone coordinates put the 37-year-old from Corinth near Whortleberry Pond, approximately two miles west of OK Slip Falls. After checking the trail register and confirming he was planning to hike OK Slip Falls, Rangers started searching trails in that area.
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
WRGB
Advocates react to divisive gender identity policy
Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — We continue our in-depth coverage of a controversial update to a gender identity policy in the Ballston Spa Central School District, with advocates on both sides weighing in on the change. Since the Ballston Spa school board adopted this change to the district's gender...
WRGB
Farmers urge state not to change overtime threshold for farm workers
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Next month, the New York State Farm Laborers Wage Board will recommend state leaders to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers across the state. Back in January, the board voted to gradually lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40...
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Police: Ulster County women found with 141 grams of psychedelics
Two Ulster County women have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway. New York State Police said Jackilynn Boss, 21, of Kingston, and Kacey Miller, 21, of Port Ewen, were arrested on August 6.
WNYT
Governor Hochul heads to Saratoga Springs
Governor Kathy Hochul is heading to Saratoga Springs Saturday. The city’s democratic committee is hosting a special reception to show support for the governor ahead of this year’s election.
‘The Gilded Age’ on location in the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august.
