Schoharie County, NY

Fulton County Sheriff preparing businesses for new gun laws

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning this week, you may see signs allowing concealed carry in local businesses across Fulton County as the area prepares for a New York State law set to take effect in September. The new rule is part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and also bans firearms in sensitive areas […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Cobleskill, NY
Government
Schoharie County, NY
Government
City
Cobleskill, NY
County
Schoharie County, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
wamc.org

NYS DEC investigating alum spill in Greene County

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating an aluminum salt spill at the village of Catskill’s water treatment facility. The DEC says about 1,500 gallons of alum leaked from a broken pipe on Sunday resulting in a fish kill in the Potic Creek in the town of Coxsackie. WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with Sean Mahar, DEC’s Executive Deputy Commissioner.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
saratogaliving.com

The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans

The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers respond to lean-to fire on Alger Island, wildland fire east of Pharaoh Lake

On July 28 at 8 p.m., Forest Rangers Miller, Nally, and Thompson responded to a report of a hiker lost on OK Slip Falls. Cell phone coordinates put the 37-year-old from Corinth near Whortleberry Pond, approximately two miles west of OK Slip Falls. After checking the trail register and confirming he was planning to hike OK Slip Falls, Rangers started searching trails in that area.
CORINTH, NY
CNY News

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
WRGB

Advocates react to divisive gender identity policy

Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — We continue our in-depth coverage of a controversial update to a gender identity policy in the Ballston Spa Central School District, with advocates on both sides weighing in on the change. Since the Ballston Spa school board adopted this change to the district's gender...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
wamc.org

Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside

Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

