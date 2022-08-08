Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Police identify man found dead in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, police shared the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Roanoke County last week. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 about a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road.
WDBJ7.com
28-year-old man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phillip Mills, 28, after he was reported missing to the E911 Communications Center on Monday. He was last seen on Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Rocky Mount, and was driving a beige 2001 Chevrolet S10 truck.
WDBJ7.com
Armed suspects at large after reported Bedford Co. home invasion
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Travis Ray Asbury and another unknown suspect after a reported armed robbery at a home in the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston early Tuesday morning. The victims said Asbury and another...
WSET
Roanoke man found dead on Hardy Road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday Roanoke County Police received reports of a deceased man found in the 2000 block of Hardy Road, law enforcement says. Although no details are public about the man's death, Roanoke County Police said no evidence of foul play was discovered. The man was...
WSLS
Bedford authorities searching for men responsible for violent home invasion, robbery
HUDDLESTON, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the men they believe are responsible for a violent home invasion and robbery. On Tuesday morning, authorities said they responded to the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston for a home invasion and armed robbery.
75-year-old dies after SUV crashes in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash from Sunday morning that led to the death of a Campbell County man. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 7 on Route 668, just south of Route 761. Authorities say a 1998 […]
PHOTOS: Entrapped trucker rescued by first responders after crash in Greenville
The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a commercial tractor trailer who was trapped in their overturned vehicle early Tuesday morning.
WSLS
No one hurt in ambulance, tractor-trailer crash on Rt. 460 in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford area crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, and thankfully, no one was hurt. The Bedford Fire Department said the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday and involved an ambulance and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive.
WHSV
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 38-year-old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet on multiple alleged weapon offenses. Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene. They determined the identity of the alleged offender, Hampton Lamar Smith.
Arrest of Ballengee man concludes extended burglary investigation
FOREST HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Ballengee man was arrested Friday on several theft related charges. Reports from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Friday, August 5th, Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins and Deputy J.S. Ward conducted the arrest of Jeffrey Frazier, 44 or Ballengee, WV. The...
wfirnews.com
Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday
On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County man shot in Charlottesville: Police seeking info on shooting
Charlottesville Police responded to the 400th block of 5th Street S.W. for a report of shots fired on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Officers located several shell casings in the area. Shortly thereafter, police were notified that a victim of the shooting was at the UVA Emergency Room. The victim is a 32-year-old male Augusta County resident who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg.
cbs19news
Police: One person hurt in weekend shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Fifth Street SW. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found several shell casings in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected with several car thefts on Friday morning. Police say it happened in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 5 when several parked cars outside of multiple gyms and fitness centers were broken into in Christiansburg.
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
Fayette County woman charged with animal cruelty
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 5, 2022, deputies received a call of possible animal cruelty in Glen Ferris. Deputies were advised that individuals in the neighborhood...
Augusta Free Press
Mount Sidney man dead, three children seriously injured in Augusta County crash
A single-vehicle crash on Limestone Road in Augusta County on Thursday took the life of a Mount Sidney man and sent three children to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north on Limestone Road at 7:37 p.m. Thursday...
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
Smithers man arrests on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Smithers man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the late evening hours, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Smithers, where probable cause was found that the property owner was selling narcotics. Inside, the residence deputies found over 200 grams of drugs with a street value of approximately $40,000.
