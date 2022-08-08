ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

This Day in Bulldog History: August 7th

By Andrew Marden
 2 days ago

(KSEE) – On August 7th, 2014, Nike released an inspirational ad on Twitter less than one week after Paul George broke his leg.

The injury to George was severe, but the surgery was successful. And Nike’s words were motivation.

“Heard this is a career-ending injury,” said the ad. “Then the doctors said full recovery. Heard the guys were frozen on the sideline. Then your teammates rushed to the hospital. Heard everyone is worried. Then you said you’ll be back better than ever. There are two sides to everything. The worst has happened. The best is next.”

Paul George would miss most of the 2014-2015 season, returning for just the final six games. The next season, the former Fresno State Bulldog played in 81 games, averaging 23.1 ppg.

He was an all-star that season.

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

