Josef Newgarden, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson have Twitter beefs after Nashville race

Add Twitter beef to an increasingly wild IndyCar season.

During Sunday's Music City Grand Prix, Josef Newgarden put Romain Grosjean into the wall on a restart with four laps to go, knocking Grosjean, who was in the top 10, out of the race and resulting in a red flag. Grosjean raised his hands in apparent anger after getting out of his wrecked car.

Grosjean tweeted out three angry orange emoji faces, with Marcus Ericsson responding, "What goes around, comes around."

During the race in St. Petesburg, Florida, Takuma Sato and Grosjean "agreed to disagree" after Grosjean couldn't stop in time down the back straight and slammed into a virtually stationary Sato at the end of a backup. At Barber Motorsports Park, Graham Rahal felt Grosjean purposefully ran into him twice in a matter of seconds battling for seventh with four laps to go and called him a punk on his in-car radio. At Mid-Ohio, Grosjean had repeated wheel-to-wheel contact with teammate Alexander Rossi, sending both cars off course.

"He's an absolute idiot," Grosjean said of Rossi to reporters after the race.

When asked about the move on the NBC broadcast, Newgarden said: "Welcome to IndyCar. It gets tight. (Grosjean has) been on a worse end of that. I don’t know what to tell him. Good thing I was ahead. That’s the biggest thing. You’re going to want to be ahead of this guy at this type of moment, but yep, it’s tight street course racing.

"I about got taken out six times myself. I probably need to have some discussion with some of the younger guys, but they’re aggressive. They’re very aggressive and if you’re not aggressive back, then you get run over. That’s IndyCar racing. I don’t like it, but that’s the game that we’re in."

Someone tweeted, "Embarrassing interview for Josef Newgarden," in response to IndyCaronNBC's tweet of the interview, causing Newgarden, who finished sixth in the race, to get into it with the person. – one of many Twitter spats the Team Penske driver got into post-race. “How so? What are your credentials? Oh wait, don’t care,” Newgarden tweeted in response.

Frustration from Sunday’s eight cautions and 36 laps of yellows – which saw 11 drivers’ days end early due to contact or mechanical failure – was seemingly simmering elsewhere in IndyCar through other veiled tweets and retweets. But after five races in 22 days and a weekend that saw qualifying and the race delayed extensively by lightning, perhaps part-time driver Sage Karam summed it up best:

“Everyone woke up and decided to be savage on Twitter today.”