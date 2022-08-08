ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Josef Newgarden, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson have Twitter beefs after Nashville race

By Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgCaY_0h8Y9xSo00

Add Twitter beef to an increasingly wild IndyCar season.

During Sunday's Music City Grand Prix, Josef Newgarden put Romain Grosjean into the wall on a restart with four laps to go, knocking Grosjean, who was in the top 10, out of the race and resulting in a red flag. Grosjean raised his hands in apparent anger after getting out of his wrecked car.

Grosjean tweeted out three angry orange emoji faces, with Marcus Ericsson responding, "What goes around, comes around."

During the race in St. Petesburg, Florida, Takuma Sato and Grosjean "agreed to disagree" after Grosjean couldn't stop in time down the back straight and slammed into a virtually stationary Sato at the end of a backup. At Barber Motorsports Park, Graham Rahal felt Grosjean purposefully ran into him twice in a matter of seconds battling for seventh with four laps to go and called him a punk on his in-car radio. At Mid-Ohio, Grosjean had repeated wheel-to-wheel contact with teammate Alexander Rossi, sending both cars off course.

"He's an absolute idiot," Grosjean said of Rossi to reporters after the race.

When asked about the move on the NBC broadcast, Newgarden said: "Welcome to IndyCar. It gets tight. (Grosjean has) been on a worse end of that. I don’t know what to tell him. Good thing I was ahead. That’s the biggest thing. You’re going to want to be ahead of this guy at this type of moment, but yep, it’s tight street course racing.

"I about got taken out six times myself. I probably need to have some discussion with some of the younger guys, but they’re aggressive. They’re very aggressive and if you’re not aggressive back, then you get run over. That’s IndyCar racing. I don’t like it, but that’s the game that we’re in."

Someone tweeted, "Embarrassing interview for Josef Newgarden," in response to IndyCaronNBC's tweet of the interview, causing Newgarden, who finished sixth in the race, to get into it with the person. – one of many Twitter spats the Team Penske driver got into post-race. “How so? What are your credentials? Oh wait, don’t care,” Newgarden tweeted in response.

Frustration from Sunday’s eight cautions and 36 laps of yellows – which saw 11 drivers’ days end early due to contact or mechanical failure – was seemingly simmering elsewhere in IndyCar through other veiled tweets and retweets. But after five races in 22 days and a weekend that saw qualifying and the race delayed extensively by lightning, perhaps part-time driver Sage Karam summed it up best:

“Everyone woke up and decided to be savage on Twitter today.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Autoweek.com

Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut

Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
racer.com

Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval

Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity. Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet. Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)

Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Scott Dixon earns historic 53rd win with victory at Nashville

Scott Dixon earned the 53rd victory of his career to break a tie with Mario Andretti for the second-most IndyCar Series wins of all-time on Sunday as he crossed the finish line first at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Circuit in Nashville, Tenn. Dixon...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Sage Karam
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Graham Rahal
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 PACE CAR LAPS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AND CARTER HOLTON

Felix Rosenqvist threw Carter Holton a curveball as he showed him around the Streets of Nashville. Vanderbilt University Baseball now knows how INDYCAR takes on the Music City Grand Prix with Team Chevy. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

Vasser Sullivan, Winward take GT victories at Road America

Pfaff Motorsports appeared to make the call of the race among the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO contenders, bringing Mathieu Jaminet in just before a full-course yellow came out with 54m left in the 2h40 minute IMSA Fastlane.com SportsCar Weekend at Road America. Putting left-side tires on the No....
MOTORSPORTS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy