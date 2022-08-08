ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Family of teenager with leukaemia appeals for people to join stem cell register

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn16w_0h8Y9foy00

The family of a teenager with leukaemia from Northern Ireland is urging people to sign up to the stem cell register, as a transplant is his only chance of survival.

The call for help from 16 to 30-year-old males is being made by the family of 14-year-old Daniel Greer, of Newry, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia two months ago.

He has been staying at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children since his diagnosis and is being treated with aggressive chemotherapy.

Doctors have said his only chance of survival is through a stem cell donation, as this would help rebuild his immune system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJNCE_0h8Y9foy00
Daniel Greer and brother James hug in hospital (family handout)

His mother, Anne Greer, said: “Daniel is an amazing, bright young man who lights up any room he walks into.

“His wicked sense of humour keeps our spirits up, even now while he’s in hospital receiving chemotherapy.

“I know he’s really proud that his story is inspiring people to sign up to the stem cell register.

“Those people will potentially help him, as well as many other people around the world who desperately need a stem cell transplant like Daniel.”

Young men make up more than half of all stem cell transplants for blood cancer and blood disorder patients, but they make up just 18% of the register, according to the Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity, which is helping with the international appeal, dubbed the DoItForDaniel campaign.

Daniel had been complaining of back and neck pain before a series of blood tests confirmed his illness.

Aggressive chemotherapy is being used to place him into remission, so he may be able to receive a transplant.

Only one in four people will find a match within their family.

Daniel needs a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor. His older brother James is not a match.

It is hoped the sports and music fanatic, who loves anything to do with the outdoors, may be able to continue enjoying scuba diving, mountain biking and rugby.

Daniel is also a member of the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland, where he plays the trumpet.

Home town support has so far included encouragement from pharmacies in Newry for people to sign up to the stem cell register.

There has also been an awareness-raising drive about stem cell donation at Belfast International Airport.

Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund said: “Finding his matching donor would mean everything to Daniel and his family. We are committed to supporting Daniel as he waits for news of the donor who could save his life.

“Last year over 1,300 people around the world with blood cancer or a blood disorder were given a second chance of life because of the wonderful people that are signed up to the Anthony Nolan register.

“But too many people, like Daniel, are told there is no matching donor for them.

“Signing up to the register is quick and simple, and we urge anyone who is in good general health, especially young men aged 16-30, to come forward and potentially save the life of someone like Daniel.”

People aged 16-30 can go online at www.anthonynolan.org/DoItForDaniel to join the Anthony Nolan register.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cell#Leukaemia#Blood Cancer#Transplants#Ireland
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Organ transplant breakthrough? Researchers develop compound that can maintain heart, liver and kidney cells for six hours after death - a tool that could quell a massive shortage

A new technology can keep organ cells alive for hours after the rest of the body dies in a breakthrough that experts hope can quell the dire need for more transplantable hearts, kidneys and livers. Researchers at Yale University developed 'OrganEx' - an offshoot of the breakthrough 'BrainEx' technology designed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells

Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice

A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers

An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Inflammation accelerates aging of the hematopoietic system

In mice, inflammation in early to mid-life leads to a permanent decline in functional blood stem cells, according to a recent publication by scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the Stem Cell Institute HI-STEM. The ability of the blood stem cells to regenerate was suppressed for at least one year after challenge with inflammation, suggesting that infection and inflammation may act as a prominent driver of age-associated functional decline in tissues. In line with this, mice exposed to such challenges in early life developed clinically relevant features of aging that are often observed in elderly humans.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Bile duct cancer: What to know

Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
CANCER
UPI News

Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy