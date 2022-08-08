Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Dianne C. Comeaux
Dianne, age 71, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Dianne was an avid bowler and would spend her free time enjoying the Island view Casino and vacationing at Navarre Beach. Holidays were a time where she was most happy however, her number one priority was spending time with her family. She was a proud member of the Lions Club. She would always go above and beyond for those she loved. Dianne was such a loving person who always made others smile. She will be forever missed.
an17.com
Henry Myers
Henry Myers, better known as “Twin,” was born in Bogalusa on March 23, 1951. He and his brother were the first set of identical twins born at Washington St. Tammany Charity Hospital. Henry was the son of the late Mrs. Beatrice Foster Myers and the late F. D. Myers, Sr.
an17.com
Gayle Guidry
Gayle Guidry, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, died at home among family and friends. He is survived by a sister, Beverly Guidry Jimenez; nephews Tony Jimenez, Wayne Jimenez, Louis Jimenez, Morgan Jimenez, and niece, Catherine Jimenez. (John Howard Jimenez, deceased). He also had a group of devoted friends who were with him to the end. His family also included a big number of cousins, where cousin reunions brought them together to revive family spirit! Gayle was a long-time employee of The Advocate and retired after more than thirty years. Two things brought out his unique talents. He was a master violinist, played in symphonies, ensembles, in church, taught pupils, and never gave up his passion for music. His other passion was painting, where he won several awards over the years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation on Wednesday will resume at 9:00am. Father Matthew Graham will conduct funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Gayle was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception church in Denham Springs where he sang in the choir and a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus. He goes to reunite with his wife Mary, where they will enjoy their Forever Home in perfect peace. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
an17.com
Charles Leverne Hutchinson
Charles Leverne Hutchinson was born May 11, 1937, in Tickfaw, LA, to the late Richard Andrew and Sadie Griffin Hutchinson, and passed away at his residence in Ponchatoula August 5, 2022. He was a wonderful, Godly man who will be missed by all. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church, Springfield, and a former member of Wadesboro Baptist Church where he served in various roles in the church including teaching Sunday School, serving as a church deacon, and leading the music. He loved gadgets and had a passion for reading. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Western Southern Life Insurance Company. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emily Penalber Hutchinson; children, Charles Hutchinson, Jr. and Terri Hutchinson; stepchildren, Shelly Martin Feltman, Dorchelle Martin Ensign (Horace), Kenneth Martin (RhondaJo Arnone), and Milton Berthelot (Sandy Killebrew); sister, Jewel Spence; grandchildren including Michelle Alcido, Kelly Rae Hamilton (Danny), Summer Rae Grest, Bria Grest Richardson, Ryan Young (Megan), Kyle Martin, Rhett Young, Kendall Martin (Maria), Raegan Payne (Nicky), Miranda Young, Andilyn Berthelot Giardina (Dwayne), and Sam Hodges (Leslie); great grandchildren, Joseph Alcido (Macy), Thomas Alcido, Jaelyn Wilkinson, Allee Grace Richardson, Anna Kate Richardson, Liam David Martin, Sawyer Rae Payne, Mark Giardina, Mason Giardina, and Myles Giardina. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his grand son-in-law, Jim Alcido; two sons-in-law, Kenneth Milton Travis ande James Michael Feltman; and siblings, Herman Percy Hutchinson, Homer Stanley Hutchinson, Ruth Lillian Hutchinson, Richard Rufus Hutchinson, Royce Lucious Hutchinson, Lois Louise Hutchinson, Murphy Andrew Hutchinson, Cecil Ray Hutchinson, L.D. Hutchinson, Chester George Hutchinson, Ruby Pearl Hutchinson, Winnie Lorene Hutchinson, Christine Irene Hutchinson, and Jewel Flora Hutchinson. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula from 11:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastors Allen DeMars, Charles Watts, Will Robbins and Jimmy Wall. Interment with military honors will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Southeast Louisiana National Cemetery, Slidell, LA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
Peggy Ann Stearns
Peggy Ann Stearns at the age of 71, entered eternal rest peacefully Wednesday afternoon, August 3, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 3, 1951 to the late Arthur Francis Stearns Sr. and Shirley Mae Champagne Stearns. She is survived by her adoring children, Lisa Hinkel Haley...
an17.com
Leon Gabriel Perret, Jr.
Leon Gabriel Perret, Jr., passed away peacefully at his residence in Albany, Louisiana, surrounded by his family, on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, November 30, 1944, lived in St. Bernard Parish for many years, prior to moving to Albany with Patricia, his beloved wife of 29 years. He was Past Master of Graham Washington Lodge #413, F. & A.M., Past Patron of Alberta Retif Chapter 252, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of Nova Stella Chapter 36, Order of the Eastern Star.
an17.com
Gail Patricia Canane Dillon
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 our beloved mother, Gail Patricia Canane Dillon, 86, entered the eternal Kingdom of Heaven. She was surrounded by her loving family. Gail is survived by her adoring children, Kathleen Dillon Ducote (Donnie), Paul Dillon Jr. (Teresa), Christine Dillon Kramer (Kevin) and the late Vincent Dillon. Gail was the proud grandmother of Casey Kramer Harper (Timothy), Kelsey Ducote Foster (Casey), Kip Kramer, Taylor Ducote, Kendall Kramer, Skylar Dillon and Christian Kramer. She was a devoted great grandmother of Jacob Harper, Isabella Harper, Cash Foster, Jett Foster, and Cote Foster. Gail was the caring sibling of Carol Butnes and Ronald Canane (Kathie). Gail will also be deeply missed by her dog Snickers, beloved friends, Sassy Sisters at Christwood, her weekly Mandina’s crew, and her dear friend, Charles Stewart of Lacombe, La.. Gail will leave behind many wonderful lifelong friends who cherished her laugh that lit up a room.
an17.com
Esther B. Cancienne
And a resident of Franklinton, LA passed away early Friday morning August 5, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 2, 1944 to the late Eulis A. Baudoin, Sr. and Cecile L. Baudoin in Taft, LA. Esther was the beloved wife of the late Jerry J....
RELATED PEOPLE
an17.com
Triston "Pinball" Gene Pennington
A resident of Loranger, LA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born April 11, 2000, in Hammond, LA and was 22 years of age. He is survived by father, Dennis Gene Pennington; uncles, Lloyd Pennington and Clay Love and Phyllis; aunts, Lila Pennington, Claudia Nichols, Sherry Pennington, Roxanne Pennington, Tommie Jean Love, and Debbie Love; cousins, Donald Wilkinson and Brittany, Pamela Hayden and Mark, Brittany Roussell and CJ, and Holly Love; along with numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Lynn Love Pennington; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Ann Kirkland Love; paternal grandmother, Erma Lee Pennington; paternal grandfather, Claude Warren Pennington; and cousins, Adalynne and Madalynne Wilkinson and Aiden James Ross. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:30AM on Friday, August 12, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Mike Starkey. Interment Briar Patch Cemetery, Loranger, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Timothy "Tim" Clayton Haase
Timothy "Tim" Clayton Haase passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born on Tuesday, June 13, 1972 in Waco, Texas to Sally Lilly Haase and Anthony "Don" Haase. He was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Tim is survived by his wife of 26...
an17.com
Rita P. Charbonnet
After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Rita Pepitone Charbonnet passed away at her home on August 5, 2022, at the age of 82. Rita was born on April 11, 1940. She grew up in Ponchatoula with 9 siblings and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rita worked for Citizen’s Bank and First Guaranty Bank in Hammond. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was completely devoted to her family. Rita loved spending time with her children, taking trips with her mother and sisters, and going camping with her grandchildren. She rarely missed a ballgame or any other event that her grandchildren participated in.
an17.com
Leon Washington
Leon Washington, 69, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Ettie Lee Badon Henley
Ettie Lee Badon Henley passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on May 13, 1944, in Independence, Louisiana to Agnes Badon and the late Walter Badon. She was a resident of Robert, Louisiana. Ettie Lee dedicated her life to her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, and friend. Her absence will be felt profoundly by those who loved her most.
an17.com
Louie Jean Magee
Louie Jean Magee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the age of 79. Louie Jean was born on September 13, 1942 in Independence, LA to Louis Spinks and Noran Athey Spinks. Louie Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert “Bob” Magee; her son, Jeff Magee...
an17.com
Demetris Michelle Mingo-Avery
Demetris Michelle Mingo-Avery departed this life on August 2, 2022 at the age of 39. She was raised in Angie, LA by her grandmother, Mary B. Peters. Demetris worked as a waitress at Redzone and as a babysitter for family and friends. Demetris was a very lovely woman, who loved...
an17.com
Linda Kern
Linda, age 61, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Linda took great pride in raising her two sons and always made sure they had everything they could want and need. Growing up, she was the fun mom. Playing board games, card games, puzzles, and even video games; if her sons were into it, she dove right in and joined them. Linda was a huge Mardi Gras fan and every year she took her boys and family to all of the parades. She was a true boy mom and was always up for an adventure. Becoming a grandmother was her next biggest accomplishment and she took her title of Grandma very seriously. Linda adored her grandkids and would always spend time with them outside. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known to joke around, and share laughs with friends and family. Linda was an incredible woman who left her family with a lifetime of wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Thomas James Inguagiato
Thomas James Inguagiato, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Avanti Senior Living in Covington, LA following a lengthy illness. He was born in New Orleans on November 5, 1944, to Samuel Joseph Inguagiato and Jeanne Marie Robichaux Inguagiato of Harvey, LA. Tom is survived by his...
an17.com
Beverly Windom Pecot
Beverly Windom Pecot, 73, a New Orleans native and resident of Mandeville, LA passed away Wednesday August 3, 2022 at St. Tammany Hospital. Beverly was born in New Orleans, LA July 13, 1949. She was the only daughter of Clarence Charles Windom and Geraldine Finas Windom. Her late brother was Ralph Hurley and her surviving brother is Raymond Windom.
an17.com
Donald "Brudda" Phillip McDaniel
Donald “Brudda” Phillip McDaniel, 65, of Kentwood, LA, passed away August 5, 2022. He was born on August 22, 1956, in Heidelberg, Germany, to E.P. and Kitty Sue Forbes McDaniel. Brudda was a typical military “brat” living in multiple places. He spent several years in Hixson, TN, where he enjoyed being part of the wrestling and pole-vaulting teams. He graduated from Valley Forge Academy in Kentwood, LA where he played football and baseball.
an17.com
Strawberry Jam set for August 16
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics will host Strawberry Jam on Aug. 16 in Strawberry Stadium to help kick off the 2021-22 SLU Athletics year. Sponsored by Olive Garden, Strawberry Jam is open exclusively to Southeastern students and is set for 6-8 p.m. on the Strawberry Stadium turf. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the parking garage adjacent to Strawberry Stadium.
Comments / 0